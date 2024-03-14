I tried Aescape's robotic arm massage table and loved the control it gave me.





I had my first professional massage last December on a spa day with some friends. All of us opted for a traditional massage, but prior consultation was required. They undressed and the massage took place in a private room. I opted for a clothed shiatsu massage in a semi-private area, and although I felt physically relaxed after the treatment, I didn't have the best time. My limbs stretched painfully and I couldn't wait for it to end.

So when I learned about the fully automatic massage table “Aescape”, I was very intrigued. The device is equipped with two robotic arms on either side of the table and looks like something you'd find in a doctor's office in a science fiction movie. I can't say it creates a zen vibe, but I was willing to ignore this technique because there are no other humans in the room during the massage, so you have complete privacy.

The entire experience is designed to be on-demand. Aescape's companion app allows you to browse different massage options and book a session based on available tables in your area. I tried it out at Aescape's headquarters in New York City, where the company partnered with Equinox to launch the massage table at 10 locations in New York City in May. (You don't need to be an Equinox member to sign up for a session.) The company hasn't said when or if the experience will be available in other U.S. cities, but it will be available in other U.S. cities, including: The company says it plans to add additional locations. A hotel and spa in the future. Each session starts at $60.

robot in action

The steps to set up an Aescape massage are the same no matter where you book. Once he arrived, he had to change into custom apparel by Aerwarethe, made specifically for massages, to be worn during the session. This makes it easier for the overhead depth sensor to recognize your body and ensures a certain level of friction when the touch sensors, called air points, come into contact with your body. It felt like standard workout wear and was comfortable throughout the massage.

After changing my clothes, I laid down on the massage table, rested my head on the face cradle, and a touch screen display appeared prompting me to select my massage. Aescape will offer 20 massage programs at launch, with more to come later this year. Some focus on restoring athletic performance, while others target general health conditions. In the demo, I was only able to try the total back and buttocks massage.

The next step is a body scan. Directly above the massage table is an infrared sensor that captures his 3D computational model of your body. Aescape says this generates over 1.1 million 3D data points, allowing it to precisely map the body's location and identify key areas for targeted massage. Basically, this helps Aerpoint know exactly where it is relative to your body.

