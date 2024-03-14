Google Home for the web expands camera history and video clips





Google Home for the web is now generally available and adding camera history, but the Custom Clips feature is also out of preview.

Home.google.com is now in preview in October 2022. By completing the test period, we have added the ability to display your camera history on the web version of Google Home. The video will be displayed on the left and the timeline will be displayed on the right.

You can “see your history with new event and timeline views, search for specific dates and times, and download clips to share your favorite moments.” This big screen experience is “optimized for keyboard and mouse.”

Use your browser to check your camera history to see when a dog walker came or a package was delivered.

On the other hand, you can also create custom clips from your video history on the web. “Choose a start time and slide the editor to adjust the clip to your desired length.” There is a download button in the bottom right corner of the video player.

This is also rolling out to the Google Home mobile app after months of testing. It is expected to be available “in the coming weeks.” Here is the list of supported cameras:

Google Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd generation) Google Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery powered) Nest Cam Google Nest Doorbell with floodlight (wired, 2nd generation) Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered) Nest Cam Indoor (2nd generation) 1st generation)” (after transferring to the Home app) “Nest Cam Outdoor (1st generation)” “After transferring to the Home app”

Finally, “Google Home for the web now supports a public preview version, allowing you to try out features before they become more widely available.” You can opt in here.

