DVIDS – News – Joint Defense Innovation Space opens in Austin





AUSTIN, Texas (March 8, 2024) AFWERX, Defense Innovation Unit, and NAVALX are working together as the Department of Defense builds relationships, investments, and engages with industry in the technology sector. We have launched a new collaborative defense innovation space in Austin, Texas. Austin, Texas. Located at Capital Factory, this collaborative space is next to the Army Applied Research Laboratory and other government innovation agencies, providing better opportunities for collaboration between organizations and making those opportunities more accessible to startups. The purpose is

DIU established its first government innovation hub in Austin in 2016, which led to a collaborative government environment that allowed for unexpected interactions with the local tech community, said Joshua, founder and CEO of Capital Factory. Baer said. Since then, we've tracked his more than $500 million in government funding for Texas startups with dual-use technology. This expansion will undoubtedly bring new government funding to protect our future and stimulate our economy.

The space's opening coincides with South by Southwest 2024 activities, where guests will join Department of Defense leaders, industry representatives, and local Austin representatives to explore the vital hub where defense and technology meet. Did. The ribbon-cutting ceremony launched a series of initiatives centered around innovative technology in support of national security.

Bringing DoD innovation entities into communities of influence provides an opportunity to create greater synergy and impact from the local to the national level, said Doug Beck, director of the Defense Innovation Unit. Stated. We are excited about the teamwork and partnership represented by this step in building our presence together here in Austin.

Across the Department of Defense, innovation organizations are achieving results ranging from technology discovery to commercial capability, and the new joint location will be a direct effort to better scale the adoption of commercial technologies across the department. , leading to greater strategic impact. These coordinated efforts are part of the Department of Defense's focus on improving demand signals for the commercial technology sector and making it easier for technology companies, especially startups and small businesses, to engage with the Department.

“This new space is a testament to the strong collaboration across the Department of Defense's innovation organization,” said Col. Elliott Lee, AFWERX director and the Department of the Air Force's chief commercialization officer.

Austin is a strategically important innovation ecosystem and Capital Factory provides a gateway for innovators who want to solve Navy and Marine Corps challenges, said NAVALx Director Col. Stephen Casey Proulx. Partnerships with DIU, AAL, AFWERX, and the entire Department of Defense innovation community are our greatest path to success.

This workspace is part of the Innovation Community's efforts to create an accessible gateway to the Department of Defense, lowering barriers to entry and leveraging the nation's talent and technology for the benefit of our national security. To strengthen collaboration between innovation organizations, Austin is participating in other Department of Defense collaborative spaces such as the Joint Innovation Lab in Arlington, Virginia, and collaboration between AFWERX, NAVALX, Strategic Capital Directorate, DIU, and National Security. It is co-located with other Department of Defense organizations such as the Security Innovation Network and National Security Innovation. capital.

