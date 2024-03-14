Ask Europe, Google, Facebook, TikTok and other platforms how they are mitigating AI generation risks.





LONDON — European Union regulators on Thursday ramped up scrutiny of big tech companies, including Google, Facebook and TikTok, on how they address risks from generative artificial intelligence, including the viral spread of deepfakes. We asked for information regarding this.

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, has surveyed how eight platforms and search engines, including Microsoft's Bing, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter), are limiting the risks of AI generated. was sent.

The 27-nation bloc is making flexible use of the new regulatory powers it has gained under the Digital Services Act. The law is a sweeping set of regulations that went into effect last year aimed at cleaning up major online platforms and keeping users safe, and is under threat of hefty fines.

The EU is invoking the DSA and other existing regulations to govern AI until a landmark rulebook on this technology comes into force. Lawmakers approved the AI ​​Act, the world's first comprehensive AI regulation, but provisions targeting generative AI will not take effect until next year.

Other AI-related risks the commission is concerned about include systems coming up with false information, known as hallucinations, and automated manipulation of services to mislead voters.

The commission said the request for information pertains to both the creation and dissemination of generated AI content. For example, how companies are reassessing and mitigating risks when addressing the impact of generative AI on everything from electoral processes and the spread of illegal content to gender-based violence and the protection of minors. We are looking for internal documents regarding what efforts have been made.

European authorities are investigating whether technology platforms can use AI to combat misinformation and disinformation ahead of EU-wide elections scheduled for early June. Committee officials said they wanted to know whether major online platforms were prepared in case a high-impact deepfake appeared at the last minute and spread widely.

The EU is seeking responses from companies by April 5 on election protection and April 26 on other topics. The European Commission may conduct a further investigation, but this is not guaranteed.

Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress is also facing DSA scrutiny. The commission will determine whether the company failed to protect consumers by allowing the sale of dangerous products such as counterfeit drugs, and in particular children by allowing access to pornography. He said that he has started formal procedures for this purpose. It said it was also looking into the lack of measures in place to prevent influencers from selling illegal or harmful products.

AliExpress said in a statement that it respects all rules and regulations of the markets in which it operates.

The company said it has and will continue to work with relevant authorities to ensure that the company complies with applicable standards and will continue to ensure that it meets the requirements of the DSA. He said that.

Separately, the Commission asked LinkedIn for information regarding whether it complies with the DSA's prohibition on advertising to people based on sensitive personal data such as sexual orientation, race, or political opinions. I asked for

