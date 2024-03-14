New npm partners and solutions expand network observability ecosystem





Google Cloud's mission is to provide observability solutions that are customized for specific deployments inside and outside of Google Cloud, and that work with your existing observability tools and workflows, making them easy to use at any stage of your observability and cloud transformation journey. It's about responding to customers. To this end, we expanded our network observability partner ecosystem last year.

Today, we're excited to introduce a number of new network observability solutions and enhancements from our partners. He will also introduce his two new partners, Selector and Tigera, which provide customized solutions for GKE network observability. We also launched the Observability Solutions page as a central resource for learning about observability products, including partner solutions.

Partner solution highlights

Our network observability partners offer a wide range of solutions that integrate with Google Cloud. Here are some highlights of new observability solutions and enhancements from our partners.

Broadcom's AppNeta

Broadcom's AppNeta provides active performance visibility of internal and external networks from an end-user perspective with a focus on hybrid and multicloud observability. Since releasing AppNeta on Google Cloud Marketplace last year, he has made two major enhancements in terms of large-scale adoption and ease of use.

Monitoring policies allow customers to streamline the monitoring setup of large, dynamic sets of monitoring points, significantly reducing time and effort. Paths can be automatically created and deleted based on a set of rules. For example, if a core application is only used in a specific geographic region, policies can automatically monitor the application only from monitoring points in that region (based on integrated custom tagging capabilities).

AppNetas scale and ease of use enhancements give you deeper visibility into your cloud network for performance validation. By combining various monitoring data sources, you can view the network performance of your business-critical apps and services across sites, sites, and clouds.

catch point

Catchpoints' integration with Google Cloud provides visibility into the dynamic infrastructure that connects users to cloud workloads, allowing teams to instantly visualize Catchpoint data alongside Google's real-time performance metrics. This includes powerful network experience features such as real-time BGP monitoring, network mesh testing, and Traceroute ECN. You can further enhance these using Internet Sonar to view third-party outages around the world in real time.

The recently released Catchpoints test suite for Google Cloud provides independent and objective end-to-end visibility into Google Cloud services such as Spanner and BigQuery. Automatically create customizable cross-network stack tests in Google Cloud and provide rigorous end-to-end monitoring at the HTTP, DNS, and network path level.

Powered by the world's largest independent observability network, the Catchpoints Internet Performance Monitoring Platform monitors from where it matters, answering the question, “Google or me?” For network paths from outside to Google Cloud.

Catchpoint Google Cloud Monitoring is used by Riskified and many other companies to proactively monitor Google Cloud performance and ensure an end-to-end user experience.

data dog

Datadogs Network Performance Monitoring (NPM) and Network Device Monitoring (NDM) provide a comprehensive SaaS-based solution for monitoring Google and hybrid cloud infrastructure, as well as on-premises network devices.

With NPM and NDM, you can monitor connections and traffic between hosts, processes, Kubernetes clusters, Availability Zones, Regions, and other tagged entities, as well as devices such as switches, routers, firewalls, and load balancers from major vendors. Masu. This allows you to visualize complex connections within your cloud deployment or between devices, making it easier to identify, troubleshoot, and remediate connectivity issues across environments and software stack layers.

One of Datadogs' newest features is the ability to create monitors based on TCP or DNS network metrics that send alerts when certain thresholds are exceeded (traffic throughput, TCP latency, DNS failures, etc.). These monitors allow customers to proactively respond to network issues.

kentic

Kentik recently added network observability to cloud and hybrid environments by collecting VPC flow logs from Google Cloud and providing cloud engineers and operators with comprehensive network visibility, analysis, and troubleshooting insights. We have upgraded Kentik Cloud to bring you: Kentik Cloud addresses the critical element of cloud observability through easy VPC flow log management, minimizing management challenges for large-scale cloud network deployments and reducing the cost of cloud data management . Key benefits include gaining powerful insights into large cloud networks, interactive maps of connections and data flows across different cloud deployments, and building customizable dashboards to monitor hybrid environments. I can list it.

Kentik customer Box uses this platform to monitor and manage their Google Cloud deployments.

Visibility into Kubernetes clusters deployed on Kentik's cloud is very clear, making troubleshooting very easy. – Louis Bolanos, Staff Cloud Network Engineer, Box, Inc.

ThousandEyes, part of Cisco

Cisco ThousandEyes continues to innovate with new network visibility and assurance capabilities in partnership with Google Cloud. One of these is Google Cloud Path Enrichment, which adds Google Cloud-specific data to end-to-end network path visualizations in Cisco ThousandEyes. If your traffic is destined for a host or service within Google Cloud, Cisco ThousandEyes can now display IP and location/region information to determine where and when your traffic enters the Google Cloud network.

Additionally, you can now export your Cisco ThousandEyes test data and metrics via OpenTelemetry and stream them to Google Cloud managed services for Prometheus. This makes it easy to ingest Cisco ThousandEyes visibility data along with metrics from Google Cloud and other monitoring tools to get a complete picture of the user experience.

Finally, Cisco ThousandEyes has expanded its comprehensive list of test templates to include Google's AI products. Test templates make it easy to monitor Google API service endpoints and gain actionable network and health insights across Google Cloud services.

Welcome new partners!

We are excited to welcome two new partners to our ecosystem: Selector and Tigera.

selector

Selectors AI-powered NPM solutions take the guesswork out of daily network operations challenges while adapting to the needs of Google Cloud customers managing cloud and hybrid networks.

With Selector, telemetry is continuously collected and analyzed across a wide range of services to surface anomalies and connect the dots about what happened, where it happened, and when it happened. A comprehensive library of integrations allows carriers to leverage telemetry from key Google Cloud networking services such as Cloud Interconnect, Cloud VPN, VPC Flow Logs, and other virtual infrastructure and services.

Selector Copilot, an integrated conversational AI, further streamlines incident investigation and remediation. Through the integration of LLM and gen AI-driven natural language queries, Copilot provides summaries, recommendations, and automated remediation, enabling operational teams to better collaborate and respond to incidents faster.

Kevin Kamel, vice president of product management, said Google Cloud is an important partner for Selector. This collaboration allows us to deliver a seamless experience to our mutual customers and provides comprehensive visibility across all environments.

Tigera

In a rapidly evolving landscape of cloud-native applications, containerized workloads and services in hybrid and multicloud deployments require network visibility and policy-based control for DevOps teams, SREs, and platform owners. . Tigeras Calico Cloud integrates with Google Cloud to provide a comprehensive network observability and policy solution designed for the complexity of Google Cloud Kubernetes workloads. With Calico Cloud, you can gain deep insight into workload communications, understand upstream and downstream dependencies, and identify network policy gaps and violations in your GKE or self-managed Google Cloud deployments. This enhanced visibility enables teams to monitor and troubleshoot communication issues across namespaces, microservices, and pods in real time. Calico Cloud supports strategic design decisions, optimal workload placement, and improved resiliency by significantly reducing the time required to troubleshoot applications within Kubernetes. Calico Cloud partners with Google Cloud to help organizations meet the challenges of distributed, agile cloud infrastructure, ensuring cloud-native applications are both secure and performant.

learn more

We continue to enhance and expand our network observability offerings and work closely with our partners to improve the end-to-end NPM experience. To learn more about how Google's observability solutions and our partner's integration with Google Cloud can help you meet your observability needs, visit our Observability Solutions page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/networking/network-observability-ecosystem-expands-with-new-npm-partners-and-solutions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos