



My lord. At the 2024 South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas, in March, Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth and Army Futures Commander James E. Rainey presented the “Transforming Our Future: Innovation, Technology'' , and the Army” lecture on September 9, 2024. We can't have a situation where the most senior leaders are not knowledgeable enough about a new field to effectively lead those who follow them, Worms said, adding that the Army needs to embrace technological knowledge and innovation at all levels. I talked about sex. (Photo credit: U.S. Army Photography: Sergeant 1st Class Nicole Mejia) View original

Senior Army leaders in Austin, Texas, eager to foster understanding of new technologies and their integration into the military, spoke at the March 9 2024 South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas. Today's panel discussion provided insight into how they are tackling this challenge.

The panel titled 'Changing our future: Innovation, technology and the military' featured Prime Minister John Johnson. Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth and James E. Rainey, Commander of the Army Futures Command. Worms and Rainey began their conversation with a discussion of how the Army has adapted to the changing demands and opportunities brought about by cutting-edge technology.

Looking back to the present and looking to the future, I think what the U.S. military will look like is being prepared to fight high-tech adversaries, or hybrid adversaries that combine high-tech and low-tech, in urban environments, Warmuth said. . .

He added that the Army's focus remains beyond the critical land domain and includes multi-domain operations.

Regarding land, space, cyber and information space, the Army now needs to be able to operate in all of those domains, and to do that effectively it must be able to leverage technology, she said.

Rainey and Warmuth explained how the Army plays a critical role in deterring future conflicts while tackling climate issues and supporting disaster response.

It wasn't just about defending our country. In many cases, they were trying to help people around the world, Worms said, adding that the Army is currently participating in a U.S. government effort to build a pier off the coast of Gaza that will be used for humanitarian relief operations. .

As a military, we will do whatever the country asks of us, Rainey added.

Dcode founder and CEO Megan Metzger, who moderated the session, asked Worms and Rainey to explain how technology is changing the modern battlefield.

Rainey answered that it is no exaggeration to say that we were in a technologically disruptive era. I think that would disrupt everything we're doing.

It's important for us to use AI, space-based sensing, and large-scale language models to understand what's going on with unprecedented capabilities, Rainey continued, and to improve ethical decision-making and civil society. He emphasized the need to ensure both speed and accuracy in the protection of people.

Metzger also asked how the Army will use artificial intelligence to enhance its military capabilities.

Pursuing artificial intelligence capabilities ethically is a core part of the department [of Defenses] Policy, Worms replied. Integrating human input remains a core principle, she explained, and maintaining the human focus as we drive rapid adoption of artificial intelligence systems remains a key goal.

Autonomous systems in the air and on the ground will never replace humans, Rainey argued. The question is how do we put risks on machines, not to replace humans, but to optimize them to do things that humans are only naturally capable of doing?

The development of integrated human-machine formations is part of the Army's answer to this question. Army scientists, researchers, and leaders are prototyping and evaluating elements of these future formations through experiments such as Project Convergence Capstone 4 and allied partner training and force sustainment scenarios.

Because we are so large, our expertise and capabilities are incredibly broad and deep, the Secretary said. Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth spoke of the Army's inherent ability to leverage new technology.Warmuth joins Gen. James E. Rainey, commander of Army Futures Command, touring technology demonstrations at the 2024 South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas, March 9, 2024 (Photo) Original (U.S. Army photo by Sergeant 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

Additional activities aimed at accelerating the Army's transformation include adapting acquisition procedures and business operations, strategically expanding new technologies, and balancing future Army needs with current concerns. Masu.

there's a lot of support [from Congress] Warmuth said he wants to help all services, not just the Army, deploy technology more effectively and quickly.

She and Rainey also emphasized the importance of software and open architecture, private sector partnerships, and collaborative problem solving in improving military capabilities.

Worms added that the Army is evaluating and expanding its engagement with innovative companies, including through agile resources like the Army Applications Laboratory.

We're really looking at our business model and trying to figure out how we can be more flexible and how we can work more with non-traditional businesses, Warmuth said. .

The Army also seeks to recruit and train soldiers who are technologically savvy or wish to develop them, in addition to soldiers interested in more traditional infantry and operational roles.

Worms said data is now more important than ever to the Army as bullets and missiles.

We need people with technology skills, she stressed, adding that it's not just about wearing a uniform. We have hundreds of thousands of Department of the Army civilians who often serve alongside our people in uniform in these areas and have opportunities there as well.

Warmuth said the need for technology proficiency extends beyond soldiers in the field to senior Army leaders and policy makers.

More and more people wanted to push that kind of expertise to the forefront of tactics.

Rainey highlighted how the Army's work to advance its technological capabilities will also be informed by individuals who decide to join the organization in the coming years.

The Army is your army, the army of the Americas, everyone. All soldiers are volunteers. It's one of the greatest things we have, he said.

We depend on young men and women deciding to do something bigger than themselves with their lives. You can do it full-time or part-time, whether you're in uniform or not. It's really great that the next generation will take the time to do something for the country and continue to pay back all these privileges. important to us.

A complete audio recording of the Army's March 9 SXSW panel is available on the SXSW website.

To learn more about Army Cyber ​​and Technology careers, visit GoArmy.com to learn more about Cyber ​​and Technology careers and civilian opportunities at Army Cyber ​​Command.

