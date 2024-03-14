Google's Waymo robotaxi service is expanding as GM's Cruise looks to make a comeback





Waymo, a self-driving car service owned and operated by Google's parent company Alphabet, is gaining momentum around the world.

Why Kara Swisher thinks Google's AI will surpass OpenAI

The company will begin offering its fully self-driving ride-hailing service to the public in Los Angeles on Thursday, seven months after California regulators approved 24-hour ride pricing in San Francisco. Waymo will give free rides to his 50,000 people who sign up for the service in Los Angeles during the first few weeks of business. However, with approval from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), Waymo plans to eventually transition to a paid service.

The CPUC also authorized Waymo to operate in San Mateo County in addition to Los Angeles County. Waymo also plans to expand test drives to the public in Austin in late 2024.

Once an unimaginable future, self-driving cars are now a reality of transportation for tens of thousands of people every week, Waymo CEO Tekedra Mawakana told Wednesday South・Speaked to the audience at the Buy Southwest Conference.

Despite Waymos' success, its self-driving cars haven't gained as much acceptance as the company would like.

When it first expanded in San Francisco last August, it faced harsh criticism from labor unions, residents and some government officials. Just last month, an angry mob torched a Waymo car in the city. The incident occurred just days after a Waymo self-driving car collided with a bicycle. Days after the arson attack, Waymo recalled its software, pointing to an incident in December when two self-driving cars collided with the same truck in quick succession.

Waymos' rival Cruise LLC has its own problems. The General Motors subsidiary was forced to suspend operations last October following a tragic incident in San Francisco that left a woman seriously injured.

California regulators subsequently suspended the company's license, accusing Cruise of concealing important information about the incident. The U.S. Department of Justice and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have also launched investigations into the company. Since then, several executives have resigned or been fired, and Cruise has laid off a quarter of its workforce.

In the wake of the controversy, Cruise hired a veteran Ford and Apple executive as its safety chief and issued an independent third-party report on governance and government relations. The company is consulting with officials in several U.S. cities, including Houston and Dallas, to resume testing vehicles on public roads with safe drivers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/google-waymo-self-driving-cars-los-angeles-california-1851335135 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos