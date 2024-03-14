CERAWeek by S&P Global Introduces Class of 2024 Energy Innovation Pioneers





HOUSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leaders and founders of seven companies selected to pioneer energy innovation in 2024 will be joining the world's leading conference in Houston from March 18-22. I will be giving a presentation at S&P Global's CERAWeek, an energy conference.

CERAWeek's annual Energy Innovation Pioneer Program identifies the most innovative new technologies and business models across the energy spectrum based on criteria such as creativity, timeliness, technology scalability, and leadership. This program is now in its 19th year.

This year's winners recognize emerging technologies and businesses that are rapidly decarbonizing existing energy systems (including distributed hydrogen generation, geothermal heating and cooling, and oil and gas well methane mitigation) and driving the pace and path of the energy transition. Representing the model. Future energy systems (electrostatic motors, hybrid intelligent transformers, rare earth element recycling and processing, solid adsorbent carbon capture materials, etc.).

The 2024 class of energy innovation pioneers includes:

Bedrock Energy, Joselyn Lai, BioSqueeze Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Ranalli, C-Motive President and CEO, Matt Maroon, Cyclic Materials CEO, Ahmad Ghahreman, CEO, IONATE President and Co-Founder, Matthew Williams, Modern Hydrogen Founder and CEO, Tony Pan, CEO and Co-Founder Svante, Claude Letourneau, President and CEO

During CERAWeek 2024, Energy Innovation Pioneers will participate in sessions at Agora Studio that explore the role startups and their innovations are playing in reshaping energy systems at scale, and the impact these innovations have on the global economy. Masu.

CERAWeek and Innovation Agora representatives will also be invited to Agora Pod sessions where each pioneer will give an interactive presentation about their company and technology. These presentations will coincide with the main agenda of the meeting.

“This year’s class of Energy Innovation Pioneers embodies the ingenuity and drive needed to navigate the multidimensional nature of the energy transition,” said S&P Global Commodity Insights and Energy Innovation Pioneers Chair Upstream Technology and said Carolyn Seto, director of innovation. “Through entrepreneurship and vision, these companies are creating opportunities to transform the way energy is produced, delivered and consumed.”

“We are pleased to recognize the 19th Energy Innovation Pioneers at S&P Global's CERAWeek,” said Daniel Yergin, S&P Global Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Conference Chair. “The theme of this year's conference, 'Multidimensional Energy Transition', speaks to the growing recognition that the transformation of the world's energy system will not proceed along a single linear path.Energy Pursuing climate change goals alongside other priorities such as access, energy security and affordability all mean that “the way we respond to different situations in different parts of the world will be very complex.” These seven companies and entrepreneurs exemplify the ingenuity, adaptability, and willingness to respond to this moment as technology pioneers.”

“The Energy Innovation Pioneer Program is an important part of CERAWeek and reflects the inseparable role that technology and innovation play in the energy industry,” said James Rosenfield, S&P Global Senior Vice President and CERAWeek Co-Chairman. . “This year, we are proud to welcome a class of pioneers who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the future of new energy.”

CERAWeek 2024: Multidimensional energy transition: Markets, climate, technology and geopolitics are multidimensional, multispeed, reflecting different realities and timelines with regional, technological, industry strategies, and different social and political approaches. Explore strategies for a multi-fuel energy transition. And in an increasingly multipolar world, national priorities are also diversifying.

The CERAWeek 2024 conference program will explore key themes related to:

Energy market policy and geopolitics Corporate strategy Power markets in transition New supply chains for net-zero minerals and metals Climate and sustainability Technology and innovation Capital transitions

The week-long event will also include the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, which will serve as the hub for technology and innovation programming at the conference. The Innovation Agora brings together a community of thought leaders, technologists, startups, investors, academics, energy companies, and government officials to explore AI, decarbonization, low-carbon fuels, cybersecurity, hydrogen, nuclear, mining, and minerals. , mobility, automation, etc. The 2024 program will also expand dedicated areas of the “Agora Hub” focused on climate, hydrogen and carbon.

