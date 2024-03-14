Google unveils surprising new password security for iPhone users





Google just upgraded its password security for iPhone users, but there's a catch.

NurPhoto (from Getty Images)

Google has announced a surprising fact: it's upgrading the security protections you have when using your iPhone. But there's a catch.

Apple and Google are competitors in most respects, but thankfully, protecting their respective users' data is one area where they share an interest. We saw this, for example, when Apple's security engineering and architecture team discovered a critical vulnerability in its Chrome browser.

Google has announced improved security for Chrome browser users on the iPhone iOS operating system.

More from FORBES Even if you forget your password, 1Password says its new technology is nearly hacker-proof By Davey Winder Google makes powerful upgrades to its password checkup feature

This improvement comes through an update to Password Checkup. Password Checkup already has the ability to flag your passwords if they are known to have been compromised and appear in dark web databases used by cybercriminals and hackers. . Now, Google is adding his two features to this already essential feature for Chrome iOS fans: Alerts for Weak Passwords and Alerts for Reused Passwords.

Catch weak, reused passwords before threat actors can.

Google

The password checkup system alerts you in Chrome when it detects a problem with the password you've entered, but it can also be used on its own. To check passwords when you log in online without typing them, go to Chrome Settings,[安全性チェック]Select an option.

More from FORBES Google says mass Gmail rejections will start in April 2024 What does Google say about new password checkup feature by Davey Winder?

On the Google Chrome Product Blog, Jasika Bawa, Google Chrome Product Manager, and Jonathan Li, Google Safe Browsing Product Manager, say that Google is introducing new password protection to Chrome for iOS as another way to safely navigate the web. states. Google also announced new safe browsing measures to keep up with the growing pace of hackers, including real-time privacy protection URL protection for people using Chrome on desktop or iOS.

Google says Android users will have to wait until later this month.

Google predicts 25% increase in blocked phishing attacks

You can read my explanation of how the newly upgraded standard Safe Browsing protection mode for Chrome users works in real time on desktop and iOS. However, the takeaway for Google is that the new feature is expected to block 25% more phishing attacks.

Helpful iOS password guide

Meanwhile, Google has published a very helpful online guide for iOS users on how to receive password change alerts. Here he walks you through his seven steps to opening the Chrome app on your iPhone and finally getting ready to receive a security alert. There's also his 2024 Forbes Advisor guide to help you save passwords using Chrome on all platforms.

All of this assumes you switch to Chrome for browsing on your iPhone. Honestly, the pre-installed Safari browser options, combined with other iOS features, provide almost all the privacy and security features you need. If you're fully committed to the online Google ecosystem, you're left wondering why you'd use an iPhone, but the newly announced updates should be warmly welcomed.

More from FORBES Millions of Google, WhatsApp, Facebook 2FA security codes leaked online By Davey Winder

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveywinder/2024/03/14/google-password-security-updated-chrome-iphone-ios-password-checker/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos