India is a hotbed of travel innovation: Amadeus





Decius Valmorvida, President of Travel at Amadeus, said India is a unique opportunity for Amadeus to test and introduce the latest technology in the rapidly growing travel market.

According to a global study by Amadeus, which works with major airports such as IndiGo and Air India, as well as Indian airlines and hotels, the company expects investment in travel technology to increase by 14% in the APAC region in 2024. (Travel Technology Investment Trends).

We recognize that India is ripe for adoption of technologies such as machine learning, AI, GenAI, biometrics, and retail transformation. I therefore believe that India serves as the perfect stage to deploy these cutting-edge technologies and I am eagerly looking forward to working with local stakeholders to make this a reality. said.

Along with business growth plans, the travel technology market has a positive outlook for 2024. More than two-thirds (67%) of senior decision-makers in the sector expect investment in technology to increase this year, especially compared to spending in 2023.

Airports are expected to see the largest increase in technology spending, with a 17% increase expected, followed by businesses (15%), hotels (14%), airlines and travel retailers (both 13%), and travel spending (12%). ing.

Taking all these aspects into account, it becomes clear that India is a place where we are paying a lot of attention. The company already has customers such as Noida and Greenfield airports and has partnered with major airlines such as IndiGo and Air India Group. Additionally, discussions are underway with travel sales companies such as MakeMyTrip (MMT), he explained.

In total, 60% of airports are expected to implement biometrics across the entire airport experience, including check-in, bag drop, lounges, and boarding, over the next five years.

Considering factors such as economic growth, expanding travel opportunities, and a rising middle class, along with the development of greenfield airports and the influx of large numbers of aircraft, both passengers and crew, India has emerged as an important market. Additionally, with India at the forefront of the fintech industry, it is essential to integrate different systems to suit local needs, such as the rapid adoption of digital identification at airports by the tech-savvy younger generation. He added that.

Approximately 85% of hospitality industry respondents expect that personalization can increase incremental revenue by 5% or more. A third of travel payments leaders say their organizations plan to better manage global payment flows by implementing payment orchestration in the next 12 months, says the report. It is listed.

Machine learning has been recognized by travel industry leaders as the most important technology for business not just this year but five years from now. Data analytics and the cloud are also considered top investments across sectors.

Published March 14, 2024

