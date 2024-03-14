Microsoft launches Copilot Pro worldwide with 1-month free trial





After launching its AI-powered assistant to consumers in January, Microsoft is expanding its $20-per-month Copilot Pro subscription to more markets starting today. With this expansion, Copilot Pro is now available in a total of 222 countries, and Microsoft is launching a one-month free trial to encourage consumers to subscribe to the company's future AI vision.

Copilot Pro includes priority access to the latest OpenAI models, the ability to build your own Copilot GPT, and access to Copilot within your Office apps if you're already a Microsoft 365 Personal or Home subscriber. Microsoft is now unlocking Copilot Pro within the Office web apps, so you don't need a separate Microsoft 365 subscription to use the chatbot within Word, Outlook, or other free web apps.

This Copilot Pro integration will also be available on mobile apps soon. “In the coming months, we plan to extend this benefit to free mobile apps like Microsoft 365 apps and Outlook for iOS and Android,” said Divya Kumar, general manager of search and AI marketing at Microsoft. I am.

If you want to try Copilot Pro, you'll need to install the Copilot app on iOS or Android to get a free month's offer. Microsoft has been encouraging consumers to use the Copilot mobile app since its release in late 2023, including a Super Bowl ad focused solely on the mobile version.

Microsoft is also expanding the availability of Copilot for Microsoft 365 to more businesses. According to Kumar, customers who own Microsoft 365 F3 and F1, Office 365 E1, Business Basic, etc. will be able to purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 from him in the coming weeks.

Microsoft is currently preparing to unveil further improvements to Copilot in the coming months. This also includes some changes to Windows 11 that will be detailed at the company's Build developer conference in May.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/3/14/24100993/microsoft-copilot-pro-launch-free-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos