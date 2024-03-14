Microsoft highlights Google's competitive edge in generative AI





Written by Fu Yun Chi

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alphabet unit Google has a competitive edge in generative artificial intelligence thanks to its data-rich and AI-optimized chips, Microsoft has told EU antitrust regulators. It highlighted the competition between the two technology giants.

Microsoft's comments are in response to a consultation launched by the European Commission in January on the level of competition in generative AI.

The growing popularity of generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to written prompts, such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's chatbot Gemini, has raised concerns about misinformation and fake news. It is.

“Currently, only one company, Google, is vertically integrated in a way that provides strength and independence at every layer of AI, from chips to a thriving mobile app store. Other companies rely on partnerships to innovate. ,” Microsoft said. Report to the Committee.

The company says that Google's own AI semiconductors will give it a competitive advantage for years to come, while the vast amount of proprietary data from Google's search index and YouTube will enable it to train its Gemini language model at scale. He said it would be.

“YouTube offers an unparalleled array of video content, hosting an estimated 14 billion videos. Google has access to such content, but other AI developers do not,” Microsoft said. said.

He said that AI-powered voice assistants, such as Google's Google Assistant and Apple's Siri, offer advantages for both companies.

“Both companies are well-positioned to evolve and leverage their respective existing voice assistants to take leadership positions in generative AI. New entrants and competitors to Google and Apple will not enjoy the same advantages. ” said Microsoft.

Microsoft, whose more than $10 billion investment in OpenAI is now in the crosshairs of EU antitrust regulators, also sought to fend off regulatory concerns about such partnerships between Big Tech and startups.

story continues

“All of these startups relied on various forms of investment and partnerships that enabled them to enter and expand in this space,” the paper said.

He pointed to Anthropic, whose investors include Google and Amazon, France's Mistral, where Microsoft has invested 15 billion euros, and Canada's Cohere, whose investors include Salesforce and Nvidia.

“Encouraging pro-competitive partnerships in the AI ​​field is an effective way to prevent companies from vertically integrating, which could create anti-competitive advantages,” Microsoft said.

(Reporting by Fu Yun Chi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/microsoft-singles-googles-competitive-edge-174128008.html

