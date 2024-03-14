Tech leaders talk about the skills and traits that make developers valuable





Every technology leader can look back over their career and pinpoint the developers they led or worked with who were particularly strong assets to their teams. When thinking about what such a top developer looks like, an outsider looking in might imagine a bright, sharp-eyed programmer with keen technical skills.

But while technology knowledge and skills are certainly important assets, experienced technology leaders are likely to cite other qualities that turn developers into star team players. Below, 20 members of the Forbes Technology Council share some of the skills and traits they think technology leaders should look for when hiring new team members. Read this article to discover the sometimes surprising qualities that can make an ordinary developer an extraordinary member of a technical team.

1. Empathy

One of my standout developers had incredible empathy and was able to deeply understand user needs and team dynamics. This characteristic encouraged effective communication, innovative problem solving, and a user-centered approach to development. These traits are often overlooked but are critical to team success and product relevance. – Praveen Andapalli, Vitel Global Communications, LLC

2. Strong decision-making skills

Great developers often have the ability to make the right assumptions and decisions in ambiguous product and business situations. Most developers are evaluated based on how strong their technical decisions are when given a clear problem statement. But in reality, technical leads and product managers aren't always around when developers have to make important development and design decisions. It is important to draw inferences by using empathy and extrapolating business context. – Preeti Shukla, JustFund

3. Understanding the end user experience

The ability to understand the end-user experience and predict how changes will impact customers sets developers apart. This empathy drives more intuitive product development and fosters a collaborative team environment. Technology leaders often overlook this soft skill in favor of hard technical skills, but it's that empathy that truly strengthens a team's ability to innovate and effectively meet user needs. I can. – Saif Sultan, Volos Portfolio Solutions, Inc.

4. Ability to bridge technical and business languages

Strong communication skills and the ability to translate technical terms into pure business terms are invaluable skills for developers. This combination allows business leaders to understand the importance of the required technology investments and their potential value realization. – Muyiwa Olufon, Nike

5. Unwavering curiosity

One of the amazing characteristics of the great developers I worked with was their unyielding curiosity that extended beyond just code. They focused not only on the task at hand, but also on the broader situation and possibilities for improvement, constantly asking why and how else. This allowed them to develop creative solutions, uncover edge cases, and inspire others to think outside the box. Curiosity fosters often overlooked strengths in developers, such as adaptability, innovation, and problem-solving. – Jason (Jiehui) Zeng, SHOPPEDANCE INC.

6. Big picture perspective

In addition to coding skills, good developers possess two important characteristics. The first is the ability to collaborate and see the big picture. Developers often have pieces of the puzzle. Being able to see the big picture improves performance. The second characteristic is curiosity. They want to better understand how their work impacts users and drive better development decisions. – Karan Yadav, Trifolk

7. Commitment to project success

Developers who care deeply about the success of your project and are passionate about achieving your goals are invaluable. This attitude creates an atmosphere of engagement and interest throughout the team. As a result, you will not only be able to achieve all your goals within the set deadlines, but also ensure the success of future product development. – Claudia Zaika, Apriorit LLC

8. Ability to simplify problems

Albert Einstein said, “Make things as simple as possible, but no simpler than that.” Some of the best developers I know simplify problems by focusing on the essence of the problem and bring clarity to the entire team. They have the ability and motivation to consider even the most complex details to solve problems. This is often overlooked in typical engineering interviews. – Chinmay Barbu, Mixed Panel

9. Understanding team dynamics

Beyond technical skills, a developer's ability to understand user needs and team dynamics greatly increases project outcomes. Empathy fosters a collaborative environment and drives innovation and problem solving in ways that technical expertise alone cannot. I believe this characteristic should be a key consideration in technology leadership and recruitment strategies. – Rohit Anabheri, Sakesh Solutions LLC

10. Good communication skills

One of the amazing characteristics of the great developers I knew was their excellent communication skills. This developer not only wrote clean code, but also effectively communicated complex technical concepts to non-technical team members. His bridging of this communication gap proved invaluable to the cohesion and success of the project. – Vamsi Vemuri, Epox

11. Influence

A key characteristic that distinguishes good developers from great developers is the ability to influence and serve as a power multiplier to a variety of people (including colleagues and product teams). For software developers, the ability to write code and technical depth are extremely important. Success is driven by influencing others to make good design decisions and drive tough trade-offs without authority. – Raghuram Satyanarayana Rao, Amazon

12. Passion

Candidates who pass standard assessments like baseline cognitive aptitude tests and coding exercises with flying colors don't necessarily mean they're A-players. You need to find developers who show genuine curiosity, drive, and interest in their work, not just paper-based performance.Find someone so obsessed with solving a sticky problem that they can't finish it at 5pm – Rob Mason, applause

13. Product management skills

Great software engineers are also great product managers. They always look at the products they create through the eyes of the end user. – Brady Brim-DeForest, Formula.Monks

14. Listening attitude

Good developers actively listen to their customers' needs and pain points, allowing them to form a unique perspective on the best way to code a solution. These developers actively listen to their colleagues so they can solve problems together and not in silos. Any developer who can code is available to listen and collaborate. – Wendy Johansson, MiSalud Health

15. Ability to communicate with various stakeholders

Strong communication is essential. Most leaders believe that developers don't need to have any soft skills as long as they can perform the important work, but that's not true at all. To be a good developer, you need to communicate with colleagues, customers, and leaders to solve problems, find the best course of action, and do everything in a way that creates a positive work environment. – Ricardo Madan, TEKsystems

16. Attention to details that affect users

Empathy and understanding of customers are the biggest skills that product developers bring to the job. This is often overlooked in a world centered on functionality and data, but every detail of the choices you make when building software can make the product fit your users' needs better or worse. Finding developers who are passionate about solving problems will help you build better products. – Peter Guagenti, Tab Nine

17. Relationship management skills

When I think about the colleagues I've worked with over the years, the qualities that made the best developers I know valuable may sound cliché, but they were essential. It is a strong skill in communicating and managing relationships with key stakeholders. Although he always liked being alone in a room and writing code, he was just as eager to talk about professional and personal topics with people who were also using his software. – Luboslava Uram, UniCredit

18.Customer commitment

In some cases, developers tend to be at the forefront of implementing new technologies, ignoring the technical capabilities and needs of end users. One of the developers I worked with was always asking companies about end-user profiles, demographics, and technical acumen. Next, challenge your designers and business analysts to design features with your target end users in mind. – Ramana Bhavaraju, NCompas Business Solutions Inc.

19. Multitasking

The ability to seamlessly multitask and switch contexts is a key skill for successful developers. Combine this with effortlessly juggling multiple projects and adapting to the demands of an ever-evolving technical environment, and you have an invaluable skill set for developers. – Ravi Bandramudi, AtoB

20. Can-do attitude

To me, the amazing characteristics of a great developer were an unwavering can-do attitude and a desire to learn, even in unfamiliar situations. This mindset not only demonstrated their incredible adaptability, but also played a pivotal role in fostering a culture of continuous improvement within the team, ultimately leading to outstanding contributions and success. – Joe De Becker, Wipro

