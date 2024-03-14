Blink Mini 2 review: Rich features, small size





Score breakdown

Performance 7/10 Ease of Use 9/10 Features 8/10 Design 7/10

Pros Good setup and controls Compact design Great audio for its size Outdoor weatherproof Still an affordable option Wide field of view for its size Cons Compact design presents some challenges Limited night vision capabilities Speakers work best at close range

The original Blink Mini from Amazon Blink is one of the smallest home security cameras with the latest smart features, making it a small and affordable camera. We liked the original Blink as an affordable option and a recommendation if you live with roommates. Having tested dozens of new home security cameras over the past few years, I was happy to get my hands on the second-generation Blink Mini 2. Although more expensive, it's an interesting upgrade that makes it more versatile.

Blink Mini 2 packs a lot of functionality into a compact form. The Blink Mini 2 is designed to fit into tight spaces, so it's a bit difficult to set up, but once you have it in place, it's impressive how much it can do. With a bright little spotlight, surprisingly good audio for its size, and great app controls, it's worth considering on a budget (though not as much as previous models). Although its features don't reach as far as larger cams, the Blink Mini 2 works well in tight spaces where it can handle a little bit of everything.

Today's home security cameras are equipped with a variety of smart features. We test everything over time, from the durability and weather resistance of our designs to our people detection capabilities and two-way audio clarity. We also add a lot of experimentation with display, image sharpness, and privacy zones. For more information, check out our full page on how to test home security cameras.

Blink Mini 2 has shelf and wall mounting options, but requires an electrical outlet connection.

CNET/Tyler LacomaBlink Mini 2: Design and durability

Smaller than the palm of your hand, the wired-only Blink Mini 2 is one of the most compact security cameras we've tested. It's not meant to be hidden, exactly; it's meant to be discreet and easy to install in small areas, as long as it's within 10 feet of an electrical outlet.

This compact design does not necessarily offer an advantage over larger indoor cams. The Blink Mini 2 doesn't feel flimsy, but it's delicate and requires special care when setting it up. The cam is so lightweight that it can come loose or shift out of angular alignment even when just plugged in (it's designed to support tilting for additional adjustment).

Blink Mini's compact design requires some care when installing it.

CNET/Tyler LacomaCamera features and quality

Blink Mini 2 can do almost everything you can do with a larger camera. This small camera doesn't have space for onboard storage, but it does have a small spotlight, two-way audio, night vision, and motion detection. It also has a surprisingly wide field of view for its size, making it easy to see the entire room when placed properly.

Although these features have been well tested, their scope is primarily limited by the size of the camera. A small spotlight (with adjustable brightness) can be very bright, but only in a limited area, such as an entryway. Night vision works well at ranges of around 15 feet, but details are difficult to see. And while the two-way audio is impressive for its size, it tends to pick up a lot of ambient noise. Conversations are most effective when held close to the cam.

Similarly, motion detection generally works well, and person detection works well if you get close enough to the camera. Turning on person detection seems to avoid random triggers such as from pets.

Overall, the Blink Mini 2's features work well in small, close spaces, but can break down in particularly large or open-floor rooms.

The Blink Mini 2 has practical night vision, but don't expect it to travel far without a built-in spotlight.

CNET/Tyler LacomaApp settings and controls

Blink's brand is all about accessibility and ease of use. Setup and app control is one of the most popular experiences in the security camera world. The setup process is easy. Other than one small error, it only took a few minutes for the cam to work.

Not only is app control great for quick use, it also allows for a wealth of customization options, especially when combined with a Blink subscription (explained below). You can turn the cam on or off, control motion detection, and go to live view directly from the home screen. Large buttons turn spotlight and audio on/off, and start recording.

The app settings include options to set privacy zones and activity zones to focus detection on specific areas. Motion detection and audio volume, as well as spotlight brightness, can be easily adjusted with sliders to get the sensitivity you need.

Blink's app is easy to use and packed with features that allow you to easily adjust settings.

CNET/Tyler LacomaOutdoor use

Blink Mini 2 is also suitable for outdoor use, but there are some caveats. Weatherproofing applies to the camera, but not to the cable, so you'll need to bundle an outdoor weatherproofing adapter, which can cost up to $50. While not particularly expensive, it wasn't as affordable an option as his original Blink Mini. The base of the Mini 2 supports permanent installation, but outdoor cables must be within reach of a standard power outlet, which can limit placement.

However, we found the weather resistance to be more than adequate to deal with evening rain and light freezes, so the Blink Mini continues to perform well once installed. However, outdoors, the range is even more limited.

Subscriptions and video storage

Many features of Blink Mini 2 require a Blink subscription, including video clip recording and storage, people detection, and extended live view sessions of up to 90 minutes. These are important features for those who want to do more than real-time viewing or who want to reduce false triggers. Fortunately, Blink's plans compare favorably to similar plans from Arlo, Nest, and more. Pricing starts at just $3 per month or $30 per year, making it one of the lowest on the market. Your purchase includes a 30-day free trial.

Blink's people detection works well, but it's a subscription-only feature.

CNET/Tyler Lacoma Smart Home Integration

As an Amazon brand, Blink works with Alexa devices, but not other devices. You'll be asked to link your Amazon account during the practice setup (with full two-factor authentication, thankfully). If you use the Alexa app, the Blink feature is automatically added. This makes it easy to see the Blink Mini 2 on Amazon Echo Show, but you won't find Google Assistant compatibility or Apple Home and HomeKit support here.

However, the Mini 2 has the ability to function as a chime when linked with the Blink Video Doorbell. If you want to invest more in the Blink ecosystem, this is a good way to go.

Final thoughts about Blink Mini 2

The Blink Mini 2 is an ambitious upgrade over the previous model, adding features that make this cam useful in new ways without increasing the price too much. New features are welcome, but if you want a camera that can be used for multiple purposes both indoors and out, at some point you'll need to consider a larger, more rugged model.

