Ukraine can defeat Russia faster if Big Tech “unites”, says Ukraine's digital minister





Euronews Next speaks to the brain behind Ukraine's technology defense, the country's Digital Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

From the army of drones guarding Ukraine's borders to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's daily messages on social media, technology has saved lives and helped Ukraine stand firm against a full-scale Russian invasion.

The mastermind behind these tactics is Mykhailo Fedorov, a 33-year-old former digital marketing expert who is now Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation.

“We don't have as many people as the Russian Federation. It's a basic calculation,” he told Euronews Next in a Zoom interview from Kiev.

“This is why technology has such a tangible competitive advantage that it can stop adversaries in their tracks and provide asymmetrical action.”

Unmanned technology is a “game changer,” he says. Ukraine's suicide drones have become a cheap and effective weapon for gathering intelligence and destroying expensive Russian military equipment in the war.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian drones have attacked Russian oil facilities and cornered Russian ships in the open sea and at naval bases.

electronic warfare

Ukraine's suicide drones are a must-have in your arsenal. But Russia has powerful electronic countermeasures, and these skills have a pedigree.

Russia has significant jamming equipment that can overwhelm Ukraine's signals by blocking or jamming the radio communications used by its drones.

Fedorov said the country's engineering schools are training corps of engineers to code and prove their worth to Russia. He also said that Ukraine has opened up its market and created a lot of competition from private electronic warfare companies.

“This is a very rapidly evolving technology war, so it’s important to stay on top of the latest technology,” he says.

However, Russian interference with GPS systems has also been reported as far north as Europe, in the Arctic region where Norway and Finland border Russia.

Asked whether NATO countries should be worried about Russian interference, Fedorov said: “The pace of change is incredible, so our partners should follow what is happening in Ukraine.”

“If you're not proactive about this continued pace of wartime adaptation, and your manufacturing industry isn't adapting to the day-to-day pace, it's going to be very difficult to catch up later,” he added.

There are other challenges, too, including saturation of air defenses, particularly Russia's use of Iran's Shahed drones, which fly toward targets and explode on impact.

As a result, Ukraine provides proving grounds and even battlefield testing for allies and companies to test their defense capabilities.

AI as a weapon

One of the latest technologies taking the world by storm is now making its mark on the battlefield. Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a role in electronic warfare, as it is a network-centric warfare that makes extensive use of digital technologies such as sensors used in real-time and battlefield awareness systems.

“Artificial intelligence allows us to recognize events on the battlefield and respond accordingly, which means that in the future we can expect to see even more use of AI-enabled systems,” says Fedorov. .

However, AI drones are still in their infancy and cannot guide a drone to a target in a perfect trajectory.

To combat this, Fedorov said he is constantly analyzing data from the battlefield and field-testing several new technologies for electronic warfare.

Russia, for its part, said it is using AI in AI-assisted drones and computer vision applications, as well as machine learning, to enable target acquisition for Ukrainian drones.

Bringing big tech to the battlefield

Since the start of the invasion in 2022, Mr. Fedorov has urged big tech companies to support the war in Ukraine by asking the chief executives of YouTube, Apple, Google and Netflix to block or restrict Russian services. requested.

He also asked X, then known as Twitter, to ask SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to launch Ukraine's Starlink network to provide satellite internet.

“While you guys are trying to colonize Mars, Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine!” Fedorov wrote on February 26, 2022.

“We ask you to provide Ukraine with a Starlink station.”

Fyodorov had his way, and satellite Internet terminals turned out to be essential not only for military operations, but also for the operation of hospitals and businesses.

Other tech giants, including Microsoft and IBM, have also offered support to Ukraine.

Fedorov said the country was grateful for the support, but “further support is definitely needed” from tech companies, as their reactions and response times have “slightly shortened since the invasion occurred.” said.

“I understand that life goes on and sometimes Ukraine comes and goes in the headlines, but at the same time, Russian attacks continue, people continue to die, and this is a terrible war. “You have to remember that,” he says.

“If they [Big Tech companies] “With equal efforts in defense technology and support for Ukraine, we will be much stronger than Russia,” he added.

He said the country needs support from cloud services and the opening of research and development facilities that will allow for the development of dual-use technologies and a place to exchange expertise and resources.

When asked what message he wants to send to big tech companies, he said: “I want them to get more involved and understand that there is a huge war going on and this concerns everyone.

“If we come together, we can stop this sooner. But we need to come together.”

information war

Another way global tech companies can come together to support Ukraine is by fighting disinformation and disinformation.

“We are working with international companies that can help us block Russian bot networks and channel networks,” Fedorov said, adding that the country is seeking support from high-tech companies around the world to limit Russia's capabilities. It added that further support would still be available.

For now, Ukraine has public government institutions that quickly respond to disinformation to prevent the “spread of Russian propaganda,” Fyodorov said.

Another stronghold is the public, who are well-versed in countering misinformation. Still, that information is very powerful and evolving.

But the most powerful force in information warfare, he says, is communication between countries through President Zelenskiy, who is “a very powerful communicator.”

“The president comes before the people every day and talks about what happened.”

Zelenskiy is not alone in rising to the position of becoming a global symbol of strong leadership during an invasion from one of the world's most powerful countries.

Fedorov also rose from being Ukraine's youngest minister to the architect of Ukraine's digital defense strategy.

Even before the war, he created Diia, an app that created the most convenient governance system, and created a buzz.

The app provides citizens with a digital identity, allowing them to register businesses and receive many other government services.

But during the war, other functions, such as the ability to claim insurance if your home is damaged by Russian artillery fire, receive evacuation assistance, and submit reports and videos on the movements of Russian troops. also produced.

It was also used to stream the World Cup final during a power outage.

“After the war, we want to solidify our position as the coolest nation in terms of digital transformation,” Fedorov said.

“But we also want to be a trendsetter in defense and military technology for decades to come, because our experience is invaluable to the world and to each country,” he said. added.

“And this could become a major part of our economy in the future.”

