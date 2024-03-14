



Elisit Plant Demonstrates 20% Reduction in Water Consumption Across Wide Acres of Crops, Announces Future Biosolution Launch in the U.S.

In the midst of the fight against climate change, Elisit Plant, a pioneering agritech company that has succeeded in reducing water stress in field crops, follows rapid commercial success in Europe, Ukraine and Brazil. , is preparing to launch in the United States. At the World Agri-Tech Summit 2024 in San Francisco on March 19th and 20th, Elicit Plant will present its unique technology, the reasons for its success, and the benefits it expects for the U.S. market.

Launch of unique solution in the US market

Elicit Plant has developed a breakthrough technology to combat drought in field crops that has proven its performance on a global scale, with the first products being adopted by farmers in France, Brazil and recently Europe in just two years. Ta.

Drought is the third costliest weather disaster in the United States. Since 1980, each event has cost him over $1 billion. Each year, these events cost the U.S. economy an estimated $7.4 billion.

Against this backdrop, Elicit Plant plans to demonstrate the power of its biosolutions at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit. The company plans to unveil the EliTerra technology platform and associated products that can reduce water consumption in field crops by 20%, thereby addressing the significant challenges posed by yield losses associated with climate change and water scarcity.

The company has enjoyed great success since launching its first product for corn in France in 2022, then in Brazil at the end of 2023, and finally in Europe, where the product has just been launched, and then in other countries. Since launching the two products, they have achieved great success. Cereals and sunflowers in Europe and Ukraine in 2023.

Elicit Plant plans to launch corn products in the U.S. in 2025.

“We are at the dawn of an agricultural revolution, delivering solutions that protect the environment and ensure farmers are more profitable despite repeated droughts and rising temperatures. With the support of our talented local team, we are preparing to expand into the U.S. market in 2025,” said Pam Marrone, global leader in biosolutions and Chairman of the Board. Rachel Raymond, U.S. Strategic Advisor responsible for deployment strategy, and Slavica Jonovic, our new CSO based in Boston and a respected scientific leader in the field, will explain. Jean-Franois Chante, CEO of Elicit Plant.

Elicit Plant is expected to launch in the US in 2025, strengthening its position as a leader in this highly booming market segment, with a market presence on three continents (Europe, Brazil, and the US). will be the only agricultural technology company in existence. The company sells solutions that reduce water consumption for field crops such as corn, soybeans, wheat, and sunflowers.

A biosolution that increases field crop yields by an average of 10%

Elicit Plant's technology is based on the exogenous application of phytosterols, natural plant-based molecules that induce plant defenses when faced with stress. The product has proven its effectiveness around the world, and in particular Best-a biosolution for corn increases yields by an average of 10% and is already being rapidly adopted by farmers.

In the United States, 33 trials conducted over the past two years in the Corn Belt and Marginal Zone have achieved yield increases comparable to average results seen in Brazil and Europe. Final approvals are underway to enable launch for the 2025 growth season.

“Climate change and increasingly frequent droughts and heat waves in the United States mean we need to find innovations quickly to secure the future of agriculture. Elicit Plant leverages the properties of phytosterols. “We have demonstrated the remarkable ability to increase plant sterols through our proprietary EliTerra technology. Crop resilience to water stress is essential for farmers around the world.” Pam Marrone says.

Meet the Elicit Plant team at booth number 1 at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit on March 19 and 20, 2024. You can also watch CEO Jean-Franois Dann's presentation on March 20th at 12:10pm PT in the session “Nurturing Growth: Building His Pipeline of Innovation at an Environmentally Ambitious Speed.'' Don't miss it.

For more information, please visit www.elicit-plant.com.

Press contacts: Claire Arnoux, [email protected] Wided Nasraoui, [email protected] / +33 6 46 49 09 25

