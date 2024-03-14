From eggs on demand to new recipes using leftovers: Google aims to achieve zero food waste by 2025





Google has cut thousands of jobs since January 2023, just as other major Silicon Valley companies are scaling back operations amid financial uncertainty. But the company is also accelerating its transformation of its plush in-house cafeterias, a long-standing attraction for tech workers, which cut costs and reduce corporate food waste.

From providing smaller containers of milk to cooking eggs on the spot instead of ahead of time, Google is trying to make sure employees don't feel cheated of one of the company's most beloved perks while throwing it in the trash. I've found ways to eat less food.

Google's food waste goals are set for 2025, which is tougher than the 2030 deadline associated with many other sustainability initiatives. In March 2022, the company announced that it aims to halve waste per employee and eliminate food waste from going to landfill by 2025. By the end of 2022, it had already diverted 85% of its waste. The short-term nature of it makes it difficult,” said Kate Brandt, Google's chief sustainability officer. The company hasn't released any more updated numbers, but Brandt said it's seeing good progress.

Serving more than 240,000 meals a day, the 386 cafes that make up Google's global food service business outnumber Cheesecake Factory Inc.'s approximately 360 locations around the world. Google also operates more than 1,500 micro-kitchens and his 49 food trucks for employees. At this size, the tech giants are essentially running restaurant companies. In short, the company's experiment could provide hints about how other food service companies can approach efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and reduce costs.

In fact, just-in-time eggs, which reduced scrambled egg waste by 44% in Google's Bay Area kitchen, are already spreading elsewhere. His food service provider, Compass Group, which worked with Google to make this change, has also implemented it in hundreds of additional stores.

This is just one example of ongoing adjustments. Literally thousands of things have changed,” said Andrew Shakman, CEO of LeanPath, a technology company that provides automated food waste tracking and has been working with Google since 2014.

Food waste is a major contributor to global emissions, which is why it's a focus of our sustainability efforts. According to some estimates, it accounts for about 8% of all greenhouse gases caused by humans.

In an internal memo last year reported by Business Insider, the company directly tied the environmental and financial benefits of initiatives such as closing underused microkitchens and cafes as hybrid schedules reduce foot traffic. ing.

But the effort goes beyond closures. Google's kitchen is currently creating new dishes with leftovers, like creating Mediterranean chickpea sliders from unused salad bar items. They source ingredients such as ugly produce that would otherwise go to waste. When the fresh juicer at the Dublin office was producing excess peel waste, a nearby brewery used it to make citrus beer. Surplus edible food is donated instead of thrown into the garbage.

But the company must be careful not to appear cheap in front of long-coddled employees. Pre-plated meals may provide smaller portions than desired. A sign asking employees to take only what they can eat and come back in seconds may feel unnecessarily paternalistic to some.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google declined to say how much money its efforts have saved, but food waste reduction advocates generally agree. “Whether environmental benefits or cost reductions are the primary motive is frankly irrelevant if both objectives are achieved,” says the executive director of American University's Kogod School of Business. said Daniel Vogel, a professor and former owner of a climate-smart grocery store in Washington, D.C. Reducing food waste has a positive impact on the balance sheet, so everyone benefits. ”

Still, it is difficult to assess the environmental impact of such efforts. The company does not include food-specific emissions in its carbon footprint and declined to provide figures requested by Bloomberg Green.

If they want to make bold claims about sustainability and results, unless they can prove it with hard-core numbers, it's a very soft and airy fairy tale,” said Chris Hocknell, director of sustainability consultancy Eight Versa. Ta. Better than class. ”

Published: March 14, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

