Corpay Complete Wins Spend Management Innovation Award at 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fintech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global fintech market, today announced that it is a global leader in business payments. Corpay has been named the winner of the Spend Management Innovation Award at the 8th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program for the breakthrough innovation of its Corpay Complete all-in-one spend management platform.

Tailored to streamline and optimize corporate treasury processes, Corpay Complete leverages Corpay's unique combination of best-in-class payments infrastructure and fintech software capabilities, with web and mobile apps. Available through.

The Corpay Complete Spend Management platform provides unparalleled efficiency and control by integrating Purchase to Pay, commercial cards, and expense management into one solution. Corpay Complete integrates with most ERPs and provides clients with a dedicated onboarding team.

Corpay Complete is a comprehensive and adaptable platform that meets the dynamic needs of modern businesses. Narrow scope accounting software is a major problem in FinTech, increasing costs and creating inefficiency for financial managers. “Corpay Complete breaks down these silos through its technological innovation, user-centered design and financial acumen,” said Steve Johansson, managing director of FinTech Breakthrough. Congratulations to Corpay on winning his Spend Management Innovation Award. Corpay Complete is a valuable tool that fits into the diverse ecosystem of modern businesses, transforming spend management and paving the way to increased efficiency.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards are the premier awards established to recognize FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a variety of categories including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more It's a program.

We are grateful that FinTech Breakthrough recognized our fintech agility and innovation in spend management for midmarket businesses. Corpay Complete is the culmination of our industry-leading payments and fintech software capabilities, developed through years of product innovation and customer insight, said Rick Fletcher, Group President, Corpay. Businesses no longer have to sacrifice rebates and payment management for easy-to-use payment authorization that integrates with ERP. We developed Corpay Complete to uniquely combine all aspects of expense management and payments into one mobile-friendly platform.

About FinTech Breakthrough The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is part of Tech Breakthrough, the leading market intelligence and recognition platform for innovation and leadership around the world, recognizing excellence in financial technology and services companies and products. We are dedicated to giving recognition. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards publicly recognize the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories such as payments, personal finance, wealth management, fraud prevention, banking, lending, RegTech, and InsurTech. For more information, please visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendors, products or services featured in our certification programs, nor does we advise technology users to select only vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC certifications constitute the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this Certification Program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Corpay Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping businesses of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay offers customers a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions, including bill payments, AP automation, cross-border payments, currency risk management, and commercial card programs. Corpay is North America's number one B2B commercial Mastercard issuer, processing more than 1 billion transactions each year. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. For more information, please visit www.copay.com.

Contact: Media Contact: Steve Johansson FinTech Breakthrough [email protected]

