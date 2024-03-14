Bentley Mulliner Batur features 'Light Sculpture' digital personalization technology





Bentley combines coachbuilding craftsmanship with high-tech innovation.

The roots and history of the Bentley Mulliner division lie in one of the world's oldest coachbuilders, and the Bentley Mulliner Batur is the latest and greatest example of that ability. The ultra-rare, luxurious and powerful Grand His Touring Coupe features futuristic design and traditional craftsmanship. Craftsmanship. To offer the Batur, of which only 18 examples exist, Bentley has chosen to rely on a classic combination of beautiful materials: metal, wood and leather. But a fourth element has been added: light.

The 2019 Bentley EXP100 GT Concept and its illuminated grille were the inspiration for this stunning and unique element of Batur. Batur is a projection system that uses Digital Light Processing (abbreviated as DLP) and is implemented in Welcome Light. A welcome animation that evokes the look of light shining through cut crystal. Powering the manufacturer's digital personalization capabilities, this projection system allows clients to choose their own welcome animation and create their own crystal light show displayed on the ground.

The innovation involved in creating the system is immense. The DLP system uses a three-color light source that passes through five lenses and two prisms to a digital micromirror device, and then through five more lenses to create the image that is displayed on the ground. The micromirror device is a tiny chip with 415,800 microscopic mirrors made of aluminum, each 16 micrometers wide, one-fifth of the width of a human hair. Each mirror is responsible for creating one pixel of animation.

As Bentley ventures into the future with incredible technology and innovation, alongside a timeless and historic dedication to coachbuilding, bespoke luxury and traditional craftsmanship, Batur is proud to present the world's most desirable bespoke Through Mulliner as a purveyor of luxury, it has become a shining symbol of its extraordinary capabilities. This digital personalization technology down to the smallest detail of the vehicle is one of the most beautiful aspects of Batur's fine craftsmanship.

Image source: Bentley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.dupontregistry.com/bentley/batur/bentley-batur-light-sculpture-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos