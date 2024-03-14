



Adobe's Firefly appears to be following in the woke footsteps of Google's failed Gemini AI image producer, which produced photos of black Nazis and black and female Founding Fathers.

In a test of the product conducted by The Post on Thursday, Firefly, when asked to create a photo of the U.S. Founding Fathers, created an image of two smiling black men standing in front of an American flag. .

A search for the 1787 Constitutional Convention also produced images of a black man and a white woman standing in front of the historic state capitol in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and a search for World War II German soldiers also produced images of smiling faces. Photos of a black man and an Asian man were generated. military fatigue.

Even though all 266 popes in history have been white men, a search for popes speaking in church also turned up photos of black women wearing white robes and clasps.

Search terms don't include specific skin colors, and the prompts are all designed to mimic things that trip up Google AI, including notoriously black Vikings, diverse Nazis, and female NHL players. images were also generated.

Similar tests conducted by Semafor and the Daily Mail yielded nearly identical results, with Semafor reporters finding that when they asked the bot to create a cartoon picture of an elderly white man, it produced one, but not a black man. He also claimed that an image was created. black woman.

Semafor said the confusion was clearly an unintended consequence of software designers trying to ensure bots avoided racist stereotypes.

A search for “German soldiers from World War II” yielded a photo of a smiling black man. Adobe Firefly Another AI-generated image from the same search showed an Asian man.adobe firefly

The company and Google's Gemini both use similar technology to create images from written text, but Adobe relies on licensed stock images, the online outlet reports. .

But Adobe has yet to experience the kind of backlash that Google's parent company Alphabet faced last month when its woke AI-generated images went viral.

The company lost more than $70 billion in market value in the aftermath, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai criticized the bot's habit of creating historically inaccurate images in an email to employees. denounced it as unacceptable.

He claimed that Google's AI team has been working around the clock on fixes for Gemini and has already seen significant improvements across a wide range of prompts.

A search for a pope speaking in a church turned up a photo of a black woman wearing a white robe and mitre.adobe firefly

Perfect AI doesn't exist, especially at this new stage in the industry's development, but we know the hurdles are high for us and we'll keep trying no matter how long it takes. Originally published by Semafor he said in an email.

Then, take a hard look at what happened and try to fix it at scale.

The company itself issued a public apology, acknowledging that in some cases its AI tools could overcompensate in seeking out such a diverse group of people.

Photo generated by Firefly when searching for the 1787 Constitutional Convention. Adobe Firefly

Adobe executives said in a statement Thursday that Firefly is not intended to be a realistic depiction of real or historical events.

Adobe's commitment to responsible innovation includes training AI models on diverse datasets to ensure they don't perpetuate harmful stereotypes and produce commercially safe results. the company explained in a statement to Semafor.

This includes extensively testing the risks of the output to ensure it is consistent with the reality of the world we live in.

Given the nature of Gen AI and the amount of data used for training, that may not always be true. We recognize that these Firefly images are incorrectly substandard.

Other images produced in the Constitutional Convention search showed both a black man and a woman standing in front of the historic state capitol building in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.adobe firefly

He added that the company has built a feedback mechanism into all Gen AI products, so any issues can be seen and fixed by suppressing or adjusting filters.

We are focused on constantly improving our models and giving creators a set of options to realize their vision.

The Post also reached out to Adobe for comment.

