Digital Bank N26 strengthens security and simplifies Chrome Enterprise compliance





Editor's note: Today's post is by Carlos Rodriguez, in-house IT technology lead and Jamie Sayers, IT manager for IT support and endpoint management at digital bank N26 headquartered in Berlin. N26 adopted Chrome Enterprise and Chrome cloud management tools to meet high security standards and compliance demands while staying digital-first.

N26's vision is to change the world's relationship with money for the better. We offer full-service banking designed for your digital lifestyle, always mobile, flexible and incorporating the latest technology. This mission puts us in a unique position. Although we were in the banking industry, our DNA is in technology.

Being a technology company and a bank is difficult. We like to think of ourselves as fast-moving disruptors who quickly get new ideas off the ground. But banking usually doesn't work that way. This industry is highly regulated, and security and compliance must be a top priority.

When choosing tools for your workforce, the most important rule to meet this challenge is simplicity. This improves IT management while reducing security vulnerabilities. It was natural for us to turn to Chrome Enterprise to support all of our employees and offices.

Manage browsers with fewer people and less time

For us, the Chrome cloud management tool is a great equalizer. No matter what devices our 1,500 employees in our offices across Europe are using, whether they are managed or unmanaged, and what apps they use, everyone can Everything goes through the Chrome browser. Our browser IT team is lean and manages all processes through a single management console. If you attempt this feat in another browser, you'll probably need to triple the size of your team. In fact, this management tool is so capable that it can manage various cases 100% remotely without the intervention of his on-site IT staff.

Simpler, more streamlined security and compliance

The banking industry follows very high compliance standards. We play by the rules and document everything as part of our audit process. Chrome Enterprise allows you to create detailed logs of all browser events, including extension activity. Easily access the browser insights you need, greatly streamlining the audit process.

Chrome Cloud Management Tools allow you to manage Chrome Browser across multiple operating systems, reducing your exposure to security risks. Cloud-enabled companies like us can adopt ChromeOS, a cloud-first operating system.

We love the security built into ChromeOS. The platform ensures app reliability while providing critical IT controls while keeping employees safe in the cloud. Because corporate activities pass through one layer, it's easy to customize policies and install guardrails like approved lists of browser add-ons and granular control over extensions.

You can further strengthen your security by enhancing identity management and data loss protection with Zero Trust and Chrome Enterprise context-aware access controls. Of course, using a managed browser greatly reduces the risk of losing or damaging your device. Simply pause your browser session, shut down access to apps, or change your password.

A browser that can do anything

No other browsing solution offers services like Chrome Enterprise. Chrome Enterprise not only provides a secure browsing experience, but it also lets you manage your cloud workflows and provides the tools you need for efficient compliance. Additionally, it simplifies your organization's IT by streamlining browser management and access control.

For 10 years, N26 has been disrupting the traditional banking model with over 8 million customers. Our technology-driven approach may be unconventional in the industry, but it's backed by the strength and security of Chrome Enterprise, giving us the confidence to redefine the banking industry.

