



After this morning's “break out of the loop” puzzle, Google announced that I/O 2024 will be held on Tuesday, May 14th at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

I/O 2024 will begin with the main keynote hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. This will be followed by developer keynotes and on-demand technical sessions.

Since 2016, Google has hosted I/O at a concert venue next to its headquarters, but the show didn't take place in 2020 and was entirely online the following year. There will be a live stream for a “small live audience” and everyone else.

UPDATE: For those attending in person, a second day of live programming will be held on May 15th. I/O used to be his three-day event, but for the past two years it has become his one-day event.

Google plans to publish the agenda and session list closer to I/O 2024. Online registration begins today and is free.

Sign up for Google I/O 2024 to receive email updates on schedule, content, related developer news, and more. Subscribers can also create a developer profile to get the most out of their digital experience by storing and viewing content that's relevant to them.

Android 15 has a number of announcements planned, including AI. I/O is a great opportunity for Google to explain more about Android XR. On the hardware side, the Pixel 8a is expected to be announced.

Updating…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/03/14/google-io-2024-date/

