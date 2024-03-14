Lavoro joins the 2024 World Agritech





SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lavolo (Nasdaq: LVRO), Latin America's first U.S.-listed pure-play agricultural inputs distributor, will be attending the World Agritech Innovation Summit 2024 in San Francisco. I will attend. California, March 19-20, 2024.

CEO Louis Cunha will participate in a panel entitled “Biologies in Action: Getting Traction on Todays Farms” on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET is. The management team will also allow him to participate in meetings from March 19th to March 20th.

About work

Lavoro Limited is Brazil's largest agricultural retailer and leading producer of agricultural biological products. Lavolo's stock and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the tickers “LVRO” and “LVROW.” Through a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, the company helps small and medium-sized farmers adopt the latest agricultural technologies and improve productivity. Since its founding in 2017, Lavoro has expanded its reach across Latin America, with a team of over 1,000 technical sales representatives (RTVs), a network of over 210 retail stores, and digital services in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. serves 72,000 customers. Marketplace and Solutions. His RTV at Lavoro is a trusted local advisor to farmers, meeting regularly with them and providing agronomic recommendations throughout the crop cycle to promote optimal outcomes. For more information about Lavoro, please visit https://ir.lavoroagro.com.

contact address:

Tigran Karapetian, Head of Investor Relations [email protected]

Fernanda Rosa, Investor Relations Coordinator [email protected]

