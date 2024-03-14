do you understand?





Every year, Google teases Android's biggest event with a puzzle. Once the community solves it (or if they do), it will reveal the dates for that year's Google I/O conference and tell you exactly when to expect the developer summit to take place. It has turned into a media extravaganza for Mountain View. Like speculation about Android's next desert codename and hidden Easter eggs and mascots, this is a low-stakes, fun tradition that we can't help but take too seriously. And thanks to our skilled staff, you don't have to solve the puzzle yourself to find out that I/O 2024 is set for his May 14th.

Rewind Look back at last year's puzzles and I/O dates Do past puzzles contain hints to I/O 2024?

We haven't made much progress yet, but Google has published an I/O 2024 puzzle page encouraging you to “twist, turn, and teleport” until you get to the answer. The puzzle itself looks like a colorful line-art version of Monument Valley, with platforms that can rotate, shuffle, or slide to change the direction of the Earth around an MC Escher-style obstacle course.

Google never makes these things easy, but that's the fun part

A total of 15 mini-puzzles must be solved in a linear fashion. This means you have to solve the first puzzle to unlock the second. The first puzzle is very simple and consists of several squares with curves that must be placed in the correct place to connect the starting and ending lines. However, the second puzzle introduces a new mechanic with circular pieces that can be clicked or tapped to change the direction of the bend. This seems like it would make things easier, but the extra wrinkle of the omnidirectional curve increases the placement possibilities exponentially.

Source: Google

By the third puzzle, a new dead-end tile is introduced that bounces the ball back to its previous path. So far, we've only gotten to the seventh puzzle, but the new mechanics just keep piling up. There are “T” pieces, four-way intersections, things that look like road forks, things with hairpin turns, and even tiles with stars on them that you need to collect. As these pieces are added, the number of squares available to place them on the grid will decrease, as at some point along the way Google will introduce no-go zones, represented by grayed-out squares. It looks like

We're still trying to break through level 7, and to be honest, no one in AP has solved this problem. So we'll be listening in and updating this page as true puzzle-solving geniuses emerge. Finally break it.

Updated: 2024/03/14 16:10 EST Author: Will Sattelberg

Puzzle solved, date revealed

Did you solve this year's puzzle? Yes, frankly, neither did we. Thankfully, smarter people than us are on board with it, and just hours after this year's brain teaser set was published, we found out that the date is his May 14, 2024. Ta. That's exactly two months from today, so start buying those plane tickets. Now, excuse me, I have to reschedule my dentist appointment for that day. No, I'm not kidding.

Source: Google

