University A joins transatlantic network to accelerate innovation





The University of Alberta has joined a transatlantic network that brings together the best researchers, startups, and technology companies from countries allied under the banner of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The network, called the North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA), will develop and develop technologies for both civilian and military use as a collaborative effort to help solve challenges affecting security and peace around the world. Supports testing.

One of Canada's 13 test centers and two accelerator facilities has been added to NATO DIANA's growing roster of partners, according to an announcement this morning from NATO.

“Part of DIANA's strength is our unique transatlantic network of talent centers and innovation leaders working towards a common purpose,” said Professor Deep Chana, Managing Director of DIANA. “The breadth and diversity of partners in DIANA's network will accelerate the development and deployment of innovative solutions for defense, security and peace.”

“This is a security and defense platform, but the big picture here is a dual-use technology that will be developed to support Canada, Canadians and broader society,” said Andre, professor and associate professor in the Faculty of Engineering.・McDonald explains. The Provost (Strategic Research Initiatives and Achievement), with input from researchers from his three colleges at the university, led the University of A to his successful participation in DIANA.

“This is about using deep technology research and innovation to answer challenges and support society in areas such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and human enhancement.”

As part of the NATO DIANA test center network where innovators can evaluate and improve their technology, the University of A contributes world-leading expertise, infrastructure and existing partnerships.

McDonald points out that the network's interest in dual-use technology aligns with the goals outlined in the university's impact strategic plan, Shape, and its research and innovation strategic plan, Forward with Purpose. In particular, NATO DIANA's research focus areas align with his A University's strengths in areas such as energy solutions, nanoscale manufacturing, artificial intelligence, space science, quantum research, and biotechnology.

“With technologies like hydrogen fuel cells and biofuels, we can bring that technology back to the civilian market. By creating it, we can support not only the improvement of human performance, but also the improvement of the daily life of our citizens. New materials and fabrics that can protect the wearer in extreme conditions will be useful not only in the military, but also in industry. AI integrated into autonomous systems, big data science, microsatellites, and next-generation wireless communications has potential applications for people living in northern and indigenous communities. Overall, it's a great partnership.”

Becoming part of NATO DIANA means more learning opportunities for U of A's undergraduates, graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, which aligns with the objectives of the U of A's new Student Experience Action Plan, McDonald said. he says.

“The goal is to build capacity within the research and innovation ecosystem to support trainees through experiential learning, work-integrated learning and industry partnerships. This will expand that capacity.”

With the additional test centers and accelerators announced today, DIANA now includes more than 200 affiliated facilities covering 28 of the 32 NATO member countries.

