Job interview phrases are red flags, says former Google recruiter





There are several tactics you can employ to impress your future employer during a job interview.

For example, tell the interviewer what excites you about the role. This shows that you are a passionate person who is genuinely interested in the opportunity. Ask what problems you can solve from day one to start setting yourself up for success if hired. Show confidence and competence by nodding and smiling while the interviewer speaks.

Of course, there are some behaviors you should avoid, such as phrases that may offend your interviewer. There are some “major red flags,” said Nolan Church, a former Google recruiter and CEO of pay data company Faircomp.

Here's what Church advises job seekers not to say:

“I try too hard” or “I'm a perfectionist”

First of all, when the interviewer asks you, “What could you improve?” don't use phrases that make you think you won't learn anything. That could be phrases like “I try too hard,” or “I'm a perfectionist,” Church says. They are framed as character flaws when in fact they are compliments.

Don't miss: The ultimate guide to ace the interview and land your dream job

When you do that, he says, the realization arises that “you're full of s.” “You're not authentic.” They may think that you're not being honest about who you are as a person, or that you genuinely think you can't grow any further as a worker.

“We're not hiring you for perfection,” he says. “We're hiring you to grow with us.” Instead of these empty phrases, Church gives examples of mistakes he made, what he learned from them, and how he improved in the future. We recommend that you do so.

“Anything that shifts responsibility is prohibited.”

Don't say anything negative about anyone you've worked with.

Whether it's a former co-worker, your boss, or your company, “anything that shifts responsibility from you to someone else,” Church says, is bad.

Even if you fail, “the people you want to work with take full responsibility and accountability for what they've done in the past,” he says. Taking responsibility humbly admits that you are not perfect and shows that you are willing to learn from your mistakes and improve.

“I want to work with people who have the self-awareness to know when they're wrong and update their own mental models to correct it,” he says.

'I don't know'

Finally, avoid answering questions with “I don't know.”

Church heard that and thought, “Okay, so are we done talking? Are we not going to resolve these issues?” he says.

Especially since this pertains to young people just starting their careers, they may not have many experiences or anecdotes to point to as concrete examples of what they've been able to accomplish. In such a scenario, he says, “It's OK to say, 'I don't know, but let's think about it this way.'” Give some examples of how you would approach the problem and demonstrate your willingness to move forward.

After all, he says, if you get the job, you're “paying to solve this problem.” You will need to prove that you can do this in the interview as well.

Want to land your dream job in 2024? Learn what hiring managers really want, body language techniques, and what to say with CNBC's new online course, “How to Ace Your Job Interview.” Learn what not to say and the best way to talk about salary. CNBC Make It readers can save 25% using discount code 25OFF.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/14/job-interview-phrases-that-are-red-flags-says-ex-google-recruiter.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos