Following AWS and Google, Microsoft announces that it will abolish Azure's “downstream” data transfer fees, but there are some caveats





Following similar moves by cloud rivals AWS and Google, Microsoft has announced it will allow enterprise customers to transfer data from its Azure cloud infrastructure without “egress charges.”

Although Microsoft is positioning the announcement as a spontaneous move in support of its customers, the fact that it was announced quietly with little fanfare through a short blog post may suggest ulterior motives. In fact, the company said it would support “customer choices, including the choice to migrate data from Azure,” but then went on to say that the move is also in line with provisions set out in a brand new European data law that will come into effect next year. I admitted that there was. Designed to increase competition by making it easier to switch cloud providers.

Triopoli

Microsoft's Azure makes up a third of the public cloud “big three,” ranking in second place somewhere between frontrunners AWS and Google. The latter of which he announced the elimination of egress fees in January, followed by his AWS earlier this month.

The crux of the problem, at least according to customers and regulators, is that while these tech giants are freeing data to move (“ingress”) to their own clouds, they also allow data to flow from their clouds to other locations. They charge a fee for the movement. Connect to competitive providers or your own infrastructure. And this can make it cost-prohibitive to retire.

Similar to competitors such as AWS, Microsoft was allowing customers to transfer 100 GB of data from Azure each month for free. This can be useful for companies looking to process or analyze some data internally or on other third-party infrastructure. But companies that want to migrate everything from Azure can face prohibitive costs to do so. Today's announcement addresses this to some extent.

Notes

Microsoft's move has already been criticized by some as having too many red flags. For example, this is only for customers who are completely terminating their association with Azure. This means that it is only for “exiting” customers, with a requirement that the customer must cancel all Azure subscriptions after and before any data is transferred. You are eligible for a rebate on egress fees. Therefore, businesses that want to adopt a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud approach that includes Azure will still need to pay egress charges after they use up their 100 GB monthly quota.

This is notable because many companies want to use some Azure services without having to use them all. In a sense, therefore, this move represents a degree of lip service to the EU's new data laws.

“We don't have the flexibility here to support the multi-cloud needs of modern businesses,” Mark Boost, CEO of UK-based cloud computing services company Civo, explained to TechCrunch.

Additionally, Microsoft's blog post doesn't mention this, but according to this support page, the free transfer only applies to storage data. Therefore, data transfer from other Azure services such as Azure Content Delivery Network (CDN) will continue to include standard charges.

“Don’t be fooled by the apparent rush by big tech companies to eliminate exit fees,” Boost continued. “In the minds of hyperscalers, it is clear that flexibility still comes at a price.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/03/14/after-aws-and-google-microsoft-says-its-removing-azure-egress-data-transfer-fees-but-with-caveats/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos