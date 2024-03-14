The U.S. leads in research and development, but developing technology talent remains a concern for federal officials





Although the United States recently hit record highs in research and development spending and leads all other countries in that spending, Biden administration officials are still concerned about the lagging performance of STEM education and how it They have expressed concerns about how this will affect human resource development and recruitment activities. federal government.

At a Wednesday event on U.S. research and development investment, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the National Science Foundation, and the National Science Board announced that the State of America's Science and Engineering 2024 report, which includes the fact that the U.S. has spent $806 billion, The survey results were discussed. R&D expenditures in 2021 are equivalent to his 3.5% of gross domestic product.

Officials were eager to share the federal government's research and development successes, but they also used the report to highlight workforce development needs in STEM-related fields and the need to enhance educational opportunities for domestic students. I paid attention to.

“Research and development is the way we open the door to making the future better than the past. It's how we overcome today's limitations and step into a better tomorrow,” OSTP Director Arati Prabhakar said during the event. told. “This report and the President's budget both serve as a reminder of the tremendous strength we have in research and development capabilities here in the United States, and they also serve as a start on an important path for future efforts. Become.”

President Joe Biden's fiscal year 2025 budget leans toward innovation through research and development efforts: A fact sheet shared with FedScoop by OSTP calls for a 36% increase in funding for NSF's Innovation and Partnerships Directorate (reportedly 9%). The request for $606 million is highlighted. to the Department of Energy's Office of Science to “integrate supercomputing, AI, and quantum-based technologies to develop the next generation of high-performance computing systems.”

“Of course, most of these innovation-intensive industries grew out of previous federal R&D investments,” Prabhakar said. “If you think about it that way, I think it's a very consistent theme, and it's the same in various fields such as artificial intelligence, new drugs, and clean energy.”

Additionally, OSTP shared in the release that artificial intelligence research and development funding will be distributed across federal agencies to foster responsible AI development, with a 10% increase to $729 million for NSF. He cited a budget request that includes $30 million for the second year. National AI Research Resource Pilot.

An OSTP spokesperson said in an email that the fiscal year 2025 budget also includes a request for $32 million to support a surge in AI talent, helping the Office of Management and Budget address risks and foster innovation. He pointed out that AI guidelines for governments will be published soon.

OMB “will soon issue the first government-wide policy to reduce the risks and leverage the benefits of the federal government's own use of AI,” a spokesperson said. “To fully accomplish this mission, we need the right people. We have begun ramping up our talent pool. … We are very excited about the talent we have hired to date and the people we will hire to work on our high-priority AI projects.”

The spokesperson cited the Presidential Innovation Fellows, the U.S. Digital Corps, and the U.S. Digital Service as part of the technology talent program that is advancing the administration's goals for finding AI talent.

Still, given the fact that occupations requiring STEM knowledge make up 24% of the U.S. workforce, and 19% of all STEM workers are foreign-born, according to the report, the country is relying solely on these programs. You can't depend on it. NSB Chair Dan Reid said there was a need to increase the flow of domestic talent into STEM talent. The total number of STEM employees is approximately 37 million, including those with at least a bachelor's degree and those with technical skills without at least a bachelor's degree.

Reed acknowledged the value of attracting foreign workers, calling the country a “global talent magnet.” It's one of our superpowers, and the best and brightest people on the planet want to study and work here. We must protect it, but it cannot be taken for granted. They come because they see an opportunity. We must continue to create such opportunities. ”

Mr Reid said there was cause for concern for domestic workers, and it started with education.

The NSB chair cited the report's findings that there was a “sharp decline” in performance in mathematics at primary and secondary schools, and that women and minorities were underrepresented in undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in science and engineering. I mentioned the fact that there is.

“Students need improved access to higher education to pursue advanced STEM degrees,” Reed said. At the same time, the country must “continue to welcome international students from around the world and continue to implement policies that attract international students.” [and] We want them to stay and work here after they get their degree. ”

