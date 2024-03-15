Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub pitches to Taiwanese tech investors and partners » Dallas innovates





Leaders of the SMU-led Texoma Semiconductor Technology Hub in Dallas shared their vision with more than 100 companies and academia in Taiwan on Thursday and are exploring new collaboration opportunities.

The Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub is a regional consortium tasked with growing the regional economy and enhancing production of U.S. semiconductor chips and products.

The semiconductor industry is a major driver of global technological progress, and the Texoma Semiconductor Technology Hub's strategic vision for workforce development and commercialization has regional, national, and global significance. Deaf, said Suku Nair, SMU vice provost for research and chief innovation officer. One of Tech Hub's leaders said in a statement:

Selling to global semiconductor leaders

Tech Hub was invited by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the American Institute in Taiwan, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office to speak with Taiwanese high-tech investors and partners who have expressed interest in investing in the U.S. semiconductor industry. did.

According to SMU, the event is part of the SelectUSA program led by the U.S. Department of Commerce, which focuses on promoting business investment in the United States by creating jobs and raising awareness of the critical role of economic development.

Local Tech Hub consortium members present remotely to delegates attending a conference in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

The technology investor meeting was hosted by the Taiwan American Institute, a private nonprofit corporation backed by the U.S. government.

SMU noted that Taiwan is a major global hub for manufacturing these semiconductor chips, which are the brains of smart electronics, with companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation taking the lead.

Texoma Area Advantages

SMU said a partnership with a Taiwanese company could be a boon for the United States, particularly the 29 northern Texas counties and southern Oklahoma counties that are the focus of the Texoma Semiconductor Technology Hub.

The TexomaTech hub's strategic location, which brings together the fast-growing North Texas semiconductor industry in Dallas and Sherman and is located within a few hours' drive of other major technology hubs such as Austin and Oklahoma City, is considered an advantage. ing.

SMU says the proximity to major metropolitan areas, combined with the region's low cost of living and business-friendly environment, make North Texas an attractive destination for technology companies looking to expand or relocate. .

The Texoma region is full of high-tech business opportunities that provide a sustainable workforce, resources, and innovation environment. Texoma Semiconductor His Tech His Hub's mission aligns perfectly with SelectUSA's to bring jobs and investment to enrich economic growth, said J.-C. Mr. Chiao is the leader of his Tech Hub, the Mary and Richard Templeton Centennial Chair, and a professor of electrical and computer engineering in the SMU Lyle School of Engineering.

SMU said Chao has given presentations to potential Taiwanese investors and business leaders in both English and Mandarin.

Representatives from GlobalWafers America, a member of the Tech Hub consortium, will speak about the company's experience in building a production facility in Sherman.

1 of 31 Tech Hubs

Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub is one of 31 locations nationwide announced in October 2023. The company applied in February to receive up to $75 million in funding through the CHIPS and Science Act.

The consortium of more than 50 members from private industry, local governments, colleges and universities, tribal communities, workforce development, and nonprofit organizations is expected to report this summer on whether funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be approved. is.

The Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub is the only designated Tech Hub in Texas.

Under the leadership of the SMU Office of Research and Innovation, the Texoma Tech Hub was organized by Nair. Jennifer Dworak, professor and associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Lisle University; Scott Douglas, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Lyle University. Ciao; David Griffith, Professor of Business Administration at Austin College. Steve Gengerich, vice president of innovation and commercialization at UT Dallas, and Brian Post, senior director of Choctaw Oklahoma Advanced Technology Initiatives.

