Next-generation medical technology is being held back by cost and regulation, academic society warns





Next-generation medical technologies that have the potential to transform the way the NHS treats conditions such as osteoarthritis are being held back by overly complex regulations and high costs, a leading academic has warned.

Around 9 million people in the UK have osteoarthritis, which causes the cartilage between bones (most commonly in the knees and hips) to wear down, causing pain and swelling in the joints.

The University of Manchester's Henry Royce Institute's bioprinting technology platform is looking at ways to improve patient outcomes by 3D printing new cartilage made from a patient's cells in combination with advanced biomaterials. This strategy, known as bioprinting, aims to stimulate the body's own functions. The ability to regenerate, rather than repair or replace, damaged tissue.

However, in an article published by Policy@Manchester, the university's policy engagement arm, Dr Marco Domingos argues that there are some barriers to progress in this new technology, including regulations governing the pipeline from the lab to application. The spotlight is on barriers.

He writes: It is unclear which regulatory framework to follow, and the current framework for cell therapies and medical devices, while relevant, is not entirely appropriate. Compounding this problem is the lack of standardization in the production and certification of bioprinted products. For example, one lab may be manufacturing cartilage using a specific method that is different from another lab's method, but both labs claim to be manufacturing cartilage.

As with any new cell technology, Dr. Domingos advises that attention must be paid to safety and ethics when using something as personal as people's cells. He added: “To ensure patient safety and security, we must ensure that cells are only used for their intended therapeutic use and that full patient consent is obtained before cells are harvested. Checks need to be carried out,” he added.

And he cited the need to address the high costs associated with new cell therapies, which can hinder fair access, especially when the technology is acquired by international medical companies and protected by patents. Emphasized. He writes: “To prevent this, regulators need to step in and demand that these new technologies be made available at a fair price, while de-risking the pipeline to application. Investment should come from both the public and private sectors.”

Among a series of recommendations, Dr. Domingos urges policymakers in Whitehall to establish a working group, including clinicians and industry experts, to assess the current state of biomedical materials and scale them from the laboratory to clinical applications. We are calling for regulations to be introduced to support

He advocates for the creation of robust production methodologies and characterization standards to ensure that biomaterials meet the standards necessary for safe use in medical applications.

He is calling for the introduction of ethical frameworks for cell therapy and measures to strengthen digital security to protect patient information.

Dr. Domingos concludes: The UK has the expertise, facilities and talent to lead the world in emerging fields, including bioprinting. To make this possible, policymakers and regulators must create a nurturing environment for these new technologies to be researched, tested, and brought to market in a safe and timely manner.

