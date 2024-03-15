USPTO seeks input on how to more effectively commercialize innovations





The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) today asked for public input on how to better encourage the commercialization of innovation, particularly in green, critical, and emerging technologies, in a Request for Comments (RFC) to be published in the Federal Register tomorrow. ) was published.

According to the RFC, comments received will be used to evaluate the potential to extend the impact of current efforts and explore new ways to support the transfer of innovation to the market.

The RFC provides respondents with information on the Biden administration's December 2023 proposal to expand march-in rights under the Bayh-Dole Act, the Patent Office's proposal for robust and reliable patents, and intellectual property rights. They specifically ask that they avoid mentioning controversial topics, such as the ongoing negotiations over expanding the waiver. Rights under the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS). The RFC explains:

The USPTO is pleased to announce its recent efforts to ensure the robustness and reliability of intellectual property, and the agency's ongoing dialogue on trade-related aspects of Bayh-Dole rights, pandemic preparedness, and intellectual property waivers. I'm proud of the role I play. These topics are beyond the scope of this request for comment. Here, we focus specifically on opportunities to have a positive impact on society by bringing innovation to market through commercialization, for example through the licensing of intellectual property rights.

Many of the notices are related to the USPTO's efforts to encourage technology transfer and commercialization, including the Patent 4 Partnership Platform, the Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program, the Green Energy Innovation Expo, and the Patent Office Partnership with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Describes existing programs. Works include the WIPO GREEN platform, semiconductor technology pilot programs, and artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technology (ET) partnerships.

The Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program was announced in June 2022 and is open to non-provisional patent applications related to technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

The Semiconductor Technology Pilot will begin in November 2023 and is intended to support the objectives of President Biden's Creating Incentives to Help Semiconductor Production (CHIPS) and Science Act signed into law in August 2022.

The RFC ultimately proposes 15 questions for commenters to answer, including what changes to intellectual property policies and practices would help streamline commercialization. What challenges exist in commercialization? such as which laws and practices of other countries can serve as models.

The USPTO says it receives support from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the National Science Foundation (NSF) in its mission to unlock the potential of intellectual property for the public good. Ta. ). Comments are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathy Vidal is committed to growing jobs, revitalizing communities, strengthening national security, and addressing local and global issues such as the effects of climate change and future global health challenges. To solve this problem, he said, we need to encourage and accelerate the transfer of technological advances to the market. statement.

