Download Just King v1.0.2B for free





Just King v1.0.2B Free Download PC Gaming Setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing, casual and indie action game.

Just King v1.0.2B PC Game Overview 2023

You are the king and the world is in chaos! Embark on an adventure to confront the fearsome Guardians of each world with your band of powerful heroes to reunite the Earth!

Features

* Action Autobattler: Heroes will fight alone, but you determine the group's location! * Heroes: Assemble a team of 4 out of 33 unique heroes with different play styles, match their synergies and level them up to unlock powerful abilities. * Loot: Use the rewards you get from defeating enemies to upgrade your heroes and purchase legendary items. Keep them well equipped so they can outrun the hordes in front of you! * BOSSES: At the end of each area, face the Guardian of the Realms in an epic fight! A true test of your team's strength and tactics.* Replayability: Each area is designed to be replayable on its own, and each area has its own unique enemies and mechanics.* Endless Mode: You can play in all areas with expanding difficulty.* Role Playing: During your adventures, You will encounter non-combat scenarios. Each hero solves the problem in their own way with a short story telling how well it all worked out.* Difficulty: Choose the right difficulty level for you, with or without modifiers that make running easier or terrifyingly difficult!* Music: Our poet Tad gave an amazing performance of the OST! Unfortunately, the bard in the game is Enzo, a complete conman whose only talent is finding trouble!

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: v1.0.2B Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Repack Set: Game File Name: Just_King_v1_0_2B.zip Game Download Size: 931 MBMD5SUM: d966e9912666b897f6aeaa37c1444d75

System Requirements For Just King v1.0.2B

Before you start Just King v1.0.2B free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System *: Windows 7 * Processor: Intel Pentium 4 * Memory: 1 GB RAM * Storage: 250 MB of available space

Download Just King v1.0.2B for free

Click on the below button to start Just King v1.0.2B. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

