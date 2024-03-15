A&T leads agricultural technology corridor project with $1 million from National Science Foundation





EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 15, 2024) – As North Carolina’s biggest economic driver, agriculture is practiced in every corner of the state. But most of the research and innovation potentially available to the $103 billion industry comes from businesses and universities located in the Triad and Triangle's smaller urban areas.

This disparity has led to farmers developing research-based and new technologies that can help lower barriers to market entry, especially for resource-limited farmers to succeed in the face of climate change and develop entrepreneurship. They may lose access to technology, Gregory said. Dr. Goins is Associate Dean for Research in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University.

Starting this spring, NC A&T will lead a project aimed at breaking that bottleneck. With his $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation's Regional Innovation Engine, Goins will lead a team of universities, NC Cooperative Extension, businesses and research partners to deliver information and technology more quickly and broadly across the state. Develop a plan to share. “Agricultural Technology Corridor” from central to eastern North Carolina.

“New farmers, underserved farmers, and farmers with small acreage are empowered to adopt methods that protect the environment, produce the highest quality food, and provide reliable family income. “We need information to develop agricultural management practices,” Goins said. “Our team works to bring information from industry to farmers, especially in underserved areas, to help farmers mitigate climate impacts, lower barriers to market entry they face, and improve the agricultural sector. We aim to develop a plan that will help increase economic output.”

The project, called Climate-Responsive Opportunities in Plant Science (CROPS), brings together researchers from Duke University, East Carolina University, North Carolina State University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Wake Forest University. NC Cooperative Extension experts and county agents. industry partner NC Biotechnology Center; and Research Triangle International, a nonprofit research organization with the NC Community College System. Together, they will develop a plan to develop a 42-county agricultural technology innovation corridor that will allow agricultural improvements to reach underserved areas of the state faster.

Through a combination of educational programs, workforce development activities, and startup grant funding, the 10 institutions offer educational programs that provide the latest information on topics such as agricultural technology, farm management, and natural resource conservation, Goins said. He plans to do so. The project also identifies new crops and livestock ventures that have the potential to increase farm incomes for small-scale producers, and suggests ways to support the development of community-based regional food systems.

The program also includes a strong workforce development component to promote the economic performance of small farms and increase agricultural diversity, Goins said. The program will highlight climate-smart technologies and ways to create climate resilience, providing information on techniques that can help agricultural businesses thrive. The program is free to participants.

A&T is the first and only historically black university to lead one of the “Engines,” NSF grant-funded projects aimed at promoting science and technology as regional economic drivers. The foundation says the investment in Engines, which is expected to total $1.6 billion over the next 10 years, will be the largest regionally based research and development investment in U.S. history. Since January, the foundation has recognized 10 projects in 18 states. North Carolina is the only state where he has won three engine awards.

“A&T is well-positioned to lead this effort because of our history of serving small and minority farmers with limited resources,” Goins said. “Trusts bridge the gap between them and access to traditional agricultural support programs, enable them to take advantage of powerful, comprehensive and resilient marketing opportunities, and resolve estate issues for heirs. , providing new technological solutions where traditional methods are used and their expression in agriculture.”

Dr. Biswanath Dhari, assistant professor and natural resources specialist with N.C. A&T Cooperative Extension, said the program will begin this spring with listening sessions across the state.

“We will play a key role in this project by visiting farmers and seeing what they need,” he said. “We will then respond to these needs with participatory programs that focus on farmers.”

“Here in North Carolina, we have all the higher education and agricultural resources to make a difference for small producers,” said Edited Dr. Mark Blevins, associate administrator for NC A&T Cooperative Extension. “CROPS not only brings together farmers, funders, and researchers, but also universities and corporate institutions to deliver services in ways never before possible. Together, we can do more than we can alone. You can do that.”

