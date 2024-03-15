Apple acquires AI startup: What you need to know about its AI plans





It's no secret that Apple is late to the field of generative artificial intelligence, with ChatGPT and competing products from Microsoft and Google already on the market. However, the company's entry into the artificial intelligence field could be coming soon. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Apple acquired Canadian startup Darwin AI earlier this year.

DarwinAI is best known for its efforts to make AI systems smaller and faster. The company also worked on AI technology to visually inspect parts during manufacturing. According to Bloomberg, Apple has already integrated dozens of Darwin AI employees into the company, including co-founder Alexander Wong.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment and has not yet announced any acquisitions, but it told Bloomberg that it “occasionally acquires smaller technology companies.”

However, all the signs are there. DarwinAI's Social His Media His accounts and official website are closed, and according to Wong's LinkedIn account, he joined Apple in January 2024 as Director of Machine Learning Research. I understand this.

Apple's DarwinAI plans

But the big question is what Apple plans to do with DarwinAI. According to MacRumors, Apple has acquired 32 AI startups throughout his 2023, making DarwinAI the latest in a long list of similar acquisitions. Other than Apple GPT, an AI chatbot that Apple reportedly uses internally, the company has been tight-lipped about its AI plans.

However, the company has teased possible AI-related plans. CEO Tim Cook told investors during a quarterly earnings call in February that Apple “has some things we're really excited about that we'll talk about later this year.” ” he said. On the same call, Cook said Apple's approach was “always do the work and then talk about the work, and we're not going to get in front of ourselves, so we're going to stick to that.”

For now, the company's use of AI in its existing products is limited to Apple Vision Pro and a few AI-powered features in iOS 17, including AI smarts in the iPhone camera and the ability to digitally clone audio. . Given DarwinAI's experience with making AI systems smaller and faster, our educated guess is that the company's technology will help add more AI capabilities to iOS 18.

Apple's next OS is expected to be significantly upgraded than iOS 17. Cook has already teased AI and generative AI, and there are also rumors that Apple has directed its engineers to create as many AI features as possible. If the iPhone 16 ends up being a minor upgrade, as some rumors suggest, iOS 18 could even become a bigger deal for Apple in 2024. More details will almost certainly be revealed at Apple's WWDC in June. Apple usually previews the next version there. iOS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/apple-bought-an-ai-startup-what-to-know-about-its-ai-plans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos