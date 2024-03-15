Google is training AI to play video games, why does this matter?





Computer-controlled video game characters are nothing new. Non-playable characters or his NPCs are a long-standing staple of gaming.

But Google's AI research lab, DeepMind, has announced its work on something unique and new in computer-controlled gameplay: SIMA, which stands for Scalable Instructable Multiworld Agent.

Tweet may have been deleted

Unlike NPCs, Google DeepMind's AI-controlled game companions are not programmed into a specific game to behave in a particular way or respond to specific human actions. As DeepMind describes it, SIMA is a “generalist AI agent for 3D virtual environments.”

SIMA is not an NPC

SIMA plays alongside the gamer as a human player, following verbal commands. Google explains that “SIMA is not trained to win games.” It is prepared to cooperate with human players and perform actions based on natural language prompts.

This element is key to what makes SIMA unique. Again, SIMA is not an NPC specifically designed for a particular title, intended to provide a challenge to the player. SIMA acts as a fellow gamer trying to accomplish whatever the human player tells it to do.

“SIMA only requires images provided by a 3D environment and natural language instructions provided by the user,” Google said. “It uses mouse and keyboard output to be assessed across 600 skills across areas such as navigation and object interaction (such as ‘turning left’ and ‘chopping down a tree’).”

According to Google DeepMind, SIMA was trained and tested on nine different video game titles from various game genres, including No Man's Sky, Goat Simulator 3, Teardown, and Wobbly Life. This training does not require any access to the game's source code or API. Google DeepMind says it focused on open-play games rather than narrative games to facilitate SIMA's training in more general gaming skills.

SIMA has some good points and some obvious bad points. AI Game Companion is useful if you want to play multiplayer games or offline his 2-player story mode without another human selecting a controller.

But the ideas driving SIMA's research can also clearly be used for malicious purposes. A gamer may use SIMA to gain an unfair advantage in online gameplay. Games that require players to perform tedious tasks for resources or complete quests to earn XP can be operated by a human simply instructing her AI companion to do all that work. It is clear that it can be done.

However, SIMA is not ready for prime time at this time. I'm still learning how to play video games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/google-deepmind-sima-ai-gaming-companion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos