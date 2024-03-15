Google I/O 2024 is set for May 14th





This year's Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference, will be held on May 14, according to the company's event website published Thursday.

There are no details on what Google will show off at I/O this year, but if last year was any indication, the company will continue to focus on advances in AI.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

Google I/O is the company's major annual event where it announces new goals, products, and future predictions. It's also the time when developers come together to learn more about what Google is bringing to Chrome, Android, and other Google products. Apart from the main keynote led by CEO Sundar Pichai, there are other developer-focused talks discussing the details of app and product development.

Given how much emphasis Google placed on AI last year, it's safe to assume the company will continue to double down on AI development. The company may also work on rolling out Gemini, his text-based AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT.

Gemini has had a rocky start since launching last year. Shortly after its launch, Google's AI chatbot was found to be spewing out false information, causing the value of Google's stock to drop by $100 billion. Most recently, his AI image generation tool at Gemini incorrectly depicted historical figures as people of color, sparking both outcry and ridicule. Pichai deemed this “unacceptable.” Even Google co-founder Sergey Brin said of the incident, “We definitely screwed up.”

Last year's I/O also introduced the Pixel Fold, Google's first foldable phone, and improvements to the Pixel Tablet that made it more capable as a smart display for the home. Google also showed off the more affordable Pixel 7A, meaning the Pixel 8A is likely to debut this year. Like last year's Android 14, like all his I/O, Google is working on the development of the next version of his Android over time. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that the details of Android 15 will be published in May.

