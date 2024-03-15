How to style your bookshelf: Jeremiah Brent shares tips





In public libraries, styling bookshelves is easy. Just pack your books. A bookshelf at home should do more than just store books.

So how do professionals do it?

Start by thinking of shelves as a type of three-dimensional wallpaper that adds visual interest to a room. The items you choose to decorate should speak to your personality.

Jeremiah Brent, an interior designer and the newest cast member of Netflix's Queer Eye, said it's like a little cabinet of curiosities. Your bookshelf provides an opportunity for people to peek inside and see where you've been and where you're going, he added.

The Manhattan home he shares with his husband, Nate Berkus, includes a space often photographed in Brents' new book, The Space That Keeps You, and often seen on Instagram, as well as a bookshelf in his den. It's always changing. But they're usually filled with favorite design books, photos of loved ones, and piles of artwork created by the kids, Poppy and Oscar.

Brent said it's about having fun and experimenting with different ways to layer things and tell a story. Here's how he does it.

choose your favorite book

Filling shelves with books looks great, especially in a home library. However, if you want to mix objects, art, and photography, you may need to choose which books to display.

First, choose one that has a good-looking cover. Brent says he tries to keep colors grouped together and consistent, and hastens to add: He adds, “We also try to fit color within categories, such as art, history, decoration, and jewelry.”

Worn out paperbacks and other less appealing books can be stored elsewhere. In Brents' home, a cabinet with a door at the bottom of the bookshelf is filled with books.

Let's accumulate

Don't line up your books endlessly. Try building a stack instead.

Brent says things like arranging books horizontally and vertically can be very helpful in creating a cohesive look.

When adding horizontal stacks to shelves, he said it's usually comfortable to stack three or more. Also, consider mixing different heights.

On some shelves, Brent may stack many books on top of each other to create a stepped pyramid that fills the space. Others may use only a small number to create pedestals for other objects.

add an object that means something

Your bookshelf shouldn't look like something out of a catalogue. Forget about putting anything inhuman, even if it looks nice. This is the place to show off what you've collected over the years.

Brent said he acquired artifacts that my husband and I have been collecting since we met. Everywhere she goes, she finds pottery and interesting little sculptures. We got tassels from the curtains in our old house and used to store them by placing them on top of our books. I received a feather that her daughter grabbed. It's a collection of everything we find beautiful, or an expression of places we've been.

the goal?

Brent explained that my existential step for people is to figure out how to integrate their past and present while still making room for the future.

Create balance

Even if you have selected most of the books and objects you want to display, you are only halfway through.

Now, Brent said, we need to play around with balance and scale.

The goal is to have an even mix of tall and short, light and heavy items throughout the shelves. This prevents some sections from looking crowded and others from feeling empty.

Brent suggested that if you have a shelf that's heavy with books, try placing something next to it to make it lighter.

He says there are no rules, even for design professionals. Balance can only be achieved through trial and error.

It only really happens when you stand there and play with it, he continued.

hang interesting pieces above

For the ultimate layered look, attach one or a few special pieces of art to the front of your bookshelf using photo hangers.

Brent says that I love putting art on the surface of bookshelves so it feels like things are falling off.

In addition to framed artwork, bookshelves may also be adorned with other pieces, such as ceramic beads or shell-finish mirrors.

Brent said he loves the organized chaos of bookshelves filled with stories.

