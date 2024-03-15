Sonos soundbars and speakers on sale for March Madness





If you're looking for a home theater upgrade to amplify crowd screams, court squeaks, and other NCAA basketball-specific sounds during March Madness, check out the sale currently going on at Sonos . Through March 25th, select soundbars and speakers are 20% off.

For example, the Sonos Ray, the entry-level soundbar in its lineup, is marked down to about $223 (about $57 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Sonos. If you need a little more power, choose the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) on sale for about $399 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Sonos. Both are compatible with the Sonos Sub Mini and are marked down to about $343 ($86 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Sonos. The Sonos Move 2 is marketed to people who need a great portable Bluetooth speaker and sells for about $359 (about $90 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Sonos.

Which of the two soundbars should you choose? If you're on a budget, we recommend the Sonos Beam. Compared to Ray, it is much better equipped for modern home theaters. It has HDMI eARC and is also technically a Dolby Atmos soundbar with a center tweeter, four woofers, and three passive radiators. But there aren't any uplifting speakers to help simulate the enveloping soundstage needed to really sell the effect.

The Beams' sound is noticeably more powerful than the Rays, but it's still better than the Sonos Arc, which has two high-pitched speakers (which is to be expected considering the latter is larger and costs significantly more). But you also get new features like voice-activated Alexa and Google Assistant (which technically also includes Siri, but only when using Apple AirPlay 2). Both support Trueplay, which uses your phone's microphone to adjust the sound to match the acoustics of your room.

Sonos Beam (2nd generation) is a compact soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos and can stream music from many services. Please read the review.

The Sonos Ray is cheap (compared to other Sonos soundbars) and sounds pretty good for a simple stereo soundbar, but it doesn't have HDMI and only accepts optical audio from your TV. This means you won't get the eARC and HDMI-CEC features that help reduce the amount of remotes you need.

Ray can receive direct infrared input from some compatible universal remote controls. However, I found it to be spotty and can be a bit frustrating. Also, you can't play music via Bluetooth. It's a solid entry point for first-time Sonos users, but it quickly becomes obsolete.

Ray is Sonos' entry-level soundbar that's perfect for bedrooms and small apartments. It only connects to the TV via an optical cable, so HDMI-CEC functionality is not available. And despite its small size, it produces balanced and dynamic sound, easily outperforming your TV's built-in speakers. Please read the review.

No matter which you buy, if you want to satisfy your thirst for theatrical bass, the Sub Mini is the way to go. At its heart, the Sub Mini is meant to do everything a full-sized product can do, but a little more quietly.

The sleek cylindrical speaker is easy to set up and integrates well with the rest of the Sonos lineup, including Sonos Arc, Sonos Ray, Sonos Beam and Sonos Era 300, making it a solid choice if you want to add some bass rumble. Masu. It can accommodate small or medium-sized rooms without paying for a larger model.

Although it's not very powerful sonically, the dual 6-inch woofers can reach a floor-rattling 25Hz, which is low enough if you'll be using the Mini primarily for watching movies and TV. Plus, it's less obtrusive than a standard Sub, making it (slightly) easier to hide, even if it's not quite as small.

While it can't quite match the volume or power of the flagship Sub, the more compact Sub Mini puts out enough volume to feel the low-end bass from your couch. Please read the review.

The Sonos Move 2 is a great choice if you like the idea of ​​a sturdy, portable (but a little chunky) Sonos speaker. It produces satisfying tunes on its own and seamlessly reintegrates into your multi-room audio system once you get home. One of the best portable speakers we've reviewed, and a definite upgrade from the original.

Based on this method, we add stereo speakers and significantly improve battery life, providing up to 24 hours of runtime. It's also one of the few Sonos devices with Bluetooth, so you can play directly from your smartphone, tablet, etc. (Unfortunately, it cannot be used as a speakerphone.)

Sonos has also removed Google Assistant due to ongoing litigation, but continues to support Amazon Alexa. In addition to 7.5W reverse charging, you can also connect analog devices using the USB-C input on the back using a line-in adapter.

Those aren't the only improvements in Sonos Move 2, with twice the battery life and improved stereo audio quality compared to its predecessor. Supports line-in audio to stream Bluetooth audio to other Sonos speakers and more. Please read the review.

