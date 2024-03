Google Messages just stole one of iMessage's best features

Apple users have long enjoyed the rich features of iMessage, and some Android users may be a little jealous. Thankfully, Google is actively working on updating its Google Messages app, making it more similar in functionality and feel to iMessage. In fact, this just removes one of iMessage's best features, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Just like you can add animated emoji effects in iMessage by long-pressing a message and choosing a reaction, you can now do the same in Google Messages. Some observant users have discovered an unexpected feature that overlays animations on messages within the app in response to emoji selections.

For example, if you select the laughing emoji, you'll see a pair of air dancers (the inflatables you find at car dealerships) animated on your message. It's a small detail that makes the Google Messages experience a little more dynamic, and iMessage users have come to appreciate it.

(Image credit: Future)

There are a total of 10 emoji reactions to choose from. It consists of Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down, Red Heart, Party Popper, Furious Face, Crying Face, Angry Face, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, and timeless classics. Poop emoji. The latter is not what you are expecting, so I recommend you give it a try.

If you don't see these animated effects, be sure to visit the Google Play Store and make sure you have the latest version of the app. I tried it on my Google Pixel 8 Pro and these animations also appear to other Google Messages users. However, when sending to iPhone users, you won't see the animated effect and will see a regular text message notification with an emoji response.

(Image credit: Future)

In fact, Google promised to bring these emoji reaction effects to Android devices last fall, and it looks like they'll eventually roll out to everyone running the latest version of the app. Promised developments also included the ability to create “photomojis” from photos taken, along with voice moods when recording voice messages.

Of course, there is still a lot of work to be done to make these features run seamlessly across platforms, but RCS is one step toward closing the gap. Just earlier this week, Google rolled out the ability for beta testers of his RCS Messages to select custom color options in threaded messages.

More about Tom's Guide

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/android-phones/google-messages-just-stole-one-of-the-best-imessage-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos