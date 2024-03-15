Google protects billions of users with groundbreaking new security measures





Google has made browsing safer for billions of people

Getty Images

In today's digital world, we all face online threats every day. But just a few minutes can be the difference between being protected from these threats and falling prey. To address this issue, Google has introduced new security and privacy protections for Chrome users on both desktop and iOS. These new features are designed to help detect and block phishing attacks more efficiently. In fact, Google claims that the new update will increase the number of phishing attacks detected and blocked by the browser by 25%.

Time is of the essence for best cybersecurity

The average length of time a malicious site used by cybercriminals to steal personal data and access financial information is , which is actually less than 10 minutes. This is a big opportunity for criminals, but also for users who are hoping that technology such as the Chrome web browser's Google Safe Browsing feature will come to their rescue. But the tide is turning, and Google has announced new upgrades to its Safe Browsing protection in hopes of turning that opportunity into the smallest crack.

To put this in some context, Google says that its Safe Browsing feature's Standard Protected Mode used a list of site addresses and files that are known to be potentially dangerous. The list was updated every 30 to 60 minutes. That means three malicious sites could have come and gone before Google or you knew about it. To keep up with the growing number of hackers, Google announced that Google is bringing real-time, privacy-preserving URL protection to Google Safe Browsing for anyone using Chrome on desktop or iOS. Additionally, we're introducing new password protection in Chrome for iOS as another way to safely navigate the web.

This means billions of devices running the Chrome browser are protected in real time, with Safe Browsing evaluating more than 10 billion addresses and files every day and displaying more than 3 million alerts to users. . According to Google, if a site appears to pose a risk to you or your device, you'll receive a warning with more information. We estimate that we can block 25% more phishing attacks by checking sites in real time.

The new feature, which Google will roll out to Android users later this month, will use encryption and other privacy-enhancing technologies to protect your privacy and keep track of what websites you're visiting, according to Google. They say they won't let anyone know, including Google.

Historically, Google has checked the sites you visit against a locally stored database of malicious sites for both privacy and performance reasons. This listing process was updated every hour for 30 minutes.

Google says that moving to real-time protection requires it to run checks against a list maintained on its Safe Browsing servers. This server-side list includes malicious sites immediately after they are discovered. Google explains how this works: When you visit a site, Chrome first checks its cache to see if the site's address is already known to be safe. If the status is unknown, a real-time check is performed by first obfuscating the URL and converting it to a full 32-byte hash. These are then truncated to a 4-byte long hash prefix, encrypted by Chrome, and sent to a privacy server where potential user identities are removed before being forwarded over a secure connection to a Safe Browsing server. will be done.

Google explains that the Safe Browsing server decrypts the hash prefix, checks it against a server-side database, and returns a complete hash of all unsafe URLs that match one of the hash prefixes sent by Chrome. If an unsafe match is found, a warning is displayed to the user. How private is this? Google announced that it has partnered with its Fastly cloud platform to provide an Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) privacy server that works between Chrome and Safe Browsing. With OHTTP, Safe Browsing does not know your IP address and Safe Browsing checks are intermixed with those sent by other Chrome users, so Safe Browsing cannot correlate URL checks sent when you browse the web. Google says you can't.

Google uses various methods to maintain privacy

Google

For a complete technical breakdown, see our post. However, rest assured that no single party will have access to both your girlfriend's ID and hash prefix.

The latest version of Chrome is updated to take advantage of new features. If this level of protection isn't enough, enable Enhanced Protection Mode, which leverages AI models to block attacks and includes deep file scanning for additional protection. Enhanced protection also provides protection against malicious Chrome extensions.

Google introduces enhanced password protection for iPhone users

Adding to the security challenge for iOS Chrome app users, Google also announced updates to its password checkup feature. This has previously allowed us to flag passwords we use if we know they have been compromised and appear in dark web databases used by cybercriminals and hackers. . However, Google has added his two features to this already essential feature for Chrome iOS fans: alerts for weak passwords and alerts for reused passwords.

