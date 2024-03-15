Back to the Future? – Medical innovation





Ian Bolland reflects on the start of the year in British medical technology and bids farewell.

When I first compiled this issue of Med-Tech Innovation News, my Twitter (not Elon, I won't call you It was crowded with government ministers celebrating the great occasion. horizon program. Sorry, I'll try again.

I previously said in an article on my website that it was a good move by the government for the UK to return to the Horizon program as a grown-up move after years of populist and childish fighting. However, a significant number of those advocating for the UK to leave the European Union have since moved the goalposts to claim an obligation to leave any initiative or system that includes a variation of the word 'Europe' in its title. This problem stuck a bit when I moved it around. They were celebrating the news.

This serves as a reminder of the uncertainty and lost time and talent that has characterized recent years due to playground politics. By the way, this is an election year in the UK, and opinion polls suggest that people will vote for a change of government. If so, some hope that the ouster of the incumbents will restore sanity and allow industries and companies like this to operate in a more secure environment, making it easier to trade with neighboring countries. Dew. .

However, a change in government is not a silver bullet for all the challenges faced by manufacturers and other companies involved in medical technology. Still facing difficult economic conditions, one report says the outlook for UK manufacturing is not necessarily optimistic, with optimism declining more broadly after hitting a 12-month low in early January. It shows that the economic sector has contracted for the 17th consecutive month. Statistics suggest the UK economy entered recession towards the end of last year.

On a different note, this will be the last time I grace these pages, so I apologize to anyone who missed my musings, but it's been 4 years editing this title and 5 years at Rapid. After the best time of my life, the time has come for me to change from writing about medical technology in general as a news editor.

It's a great honor to cover this industry. I knew very little the first day I started this job, and some may think I don't know much now, but covering this industry during one of the most turbulent times in human history during a pandemic… was an eye-opener. How this sector can be a force for good. It was, and always has been, a really exciting time to be a part of.

I'm sure the next editors will have a lot of fun with you, and I'm excited about the journey they'll take with you.

For those who are unsure whether to continue working in medical technology. Yes, in a sense it is on the other side of the fence! We might see you at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo in 2024. So this may not be a farewell, but just a memory.

