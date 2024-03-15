ZTE exclusively acquires Mexico's izzi MVNO project to boost mobile core network innovation





Shenzhen, China, March 15, 2024 – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading global provider of information and communication technology solutions, today exclusively succeeded in winning the tender for the izzi MVNO project in Mexico. We announced that. ZTE will provide core network + VAS services for the entire network based on the dual resource pool of Red Hat OSP + OCP to izzi Telecom, demonstrating ZTE's technological leadership in the virtualization field.

izzi Telecom is Mexico's largest pay-TV operator and second largest fixed network operator, operating under the umbrella of Grupo Televisa, the country's largest media company. With 6.3 million subscribers, izzi leverages advanced technology and products to bring his Quad-Play service to numerous cities across Mexico.

ZTE and izzi Telecom have collaborated on a groundbreaking project, marking the first solution based on ZTE's Red Hat OSP+OCP resource pool in the US high-end market. This solution provides a comprehensive suite of network elements (NEs) such as vCN and vVAS. Leveraging ZTE-developed hardware and Ceph storage mode, it provides an end-to-end virtualization solution including hardware, NFVI, VNF, and MANO. With new mobile virtual operator networks, cloud-native architectures and virtualization solutions better match customer requirements. These enhance the flexibility and reliability of network operations, enable more agile and faster development of new services, and significantly improve the competitiveness of brands.

ZTE is dedicated to innovative research in network technology and provides NFV/SDN-based end-to-end 5G communication cloud solutions. These solutions include ICT integration of hardware, cloud platforms, and cloud applications/MANO/cloud integration to accelerate carriers' digital transformation efforts. Additionally, ZTE has established open labs around the world and collaborates with partners to cultivate the industry ecosystem and drive industry upgrades.

About ZTE:

ZTE helps connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technology and integrated solutions, with a portfolio that spans a full range of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving more than a quarter of the world's population, his ZTE is dedicated to building a digital and intelligent ecosystem to enable connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. www.zte.com.cn/global

About Izzy:

izzi is part of the Televisa Group, one of the largest media companies in the Spanish-speaking world and a major participant in the international entertainment business. As part of the Televisa Group, izzi is a provider of pay-TV in Mexico with broadband services, landlines, mobile services as an MVNO, live channels, on-demand content and full integration of major commercial OTT services. Combining HFC and FTTH technology, it has a network that covers more than 19 million home paths. In terms of market size, IZZI is the second most important company in the country in telecommunications services and constantly maintains disruptive and innovative products in the telecommunications field.

Please follow us:

Facebook www.facebook.com/ZTECorp

Twitter www.twitter.com/ZTEPress

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zte

YouTube www.youtube.com/@ZTEcorporation

Media inquiries:

ZTE Corporation

communication

Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zte.com.cn/content/zte-site/www-zte-com-cn/global/about/news/zte-exclusively-wins-the-izzi-mvno-project-in-mexico-facilitating-technological-innovation-of-the-mobile-core-network.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos