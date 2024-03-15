The story of Bharat Innovation Fund





CXOToday had an exclusive interview with Somshbro Pal Chowdhury, co-founder and partner of BIF.

Can you tell us the story of the establishment of Bharat Innovation Fund and its mission?

BIF (Bharat Innovation Fund) is the next stage in India's startup evolution, moving beyond the current consumer-centric e-commerce, hyper-delivery wave and focusing on more deep-tech, B2B, IP and innovation-based startups. Established in 2018 to create and the marketplace model.

With the emergence of a third wave of innovation-first startups in India, following the service-first wave of the 1990s and the consumer-first wave of the last decade, partners are helping deep tech startups access early-stage funding. We provided the challenges faced in accessing procurement and the guidance and support needed as we build from India to the world. Recognizing that the current investor community is focused on supporting more proven consumer, fintech and technology-enabled execution businesses, BIF was established to fill this critical gap. Ta. It was one of the earliest deep tech-focused pre-Series A to Series A funds established in the country.

What criteria does Bharat Innovation Fund consider while selecting startups to invest in?

BIF considers several criteria when selecting startups to invest in. These criteria include large market potential, credibility of the team, vision of the founders, scalability, previous traction, and most importantly, innovation in the startup. Teams look for quantum of technological differentiation and innovation only when it is easily achieved or difficult to replicate by other companies or teams. To date, BIF portfolio companies have applied for more than 75 global patents, many of which have been granted.

BIF is vertical market agnostic, but focuses on three key sectors across the full spectrum of deep tech:

Deep science: Born from research and takes a long time to develop, it is important for new drugs, new materials, new types of batteries, quantum technologies, and more. This ecosystem is strongly supported by multiple initiatives such as his Deetech of universities, research institutes and the government and is still emerging in India. Hardware technology: India thrives on resource-constrained innovation, which has helped her ISRO's space technology send rovers to the moon and Mars at a fraction of the cost compared to other countries. it is clear. Examples include green propellant innovations. , 3D printing rockets, industrial AI, semiconductors, robotics, etc. AI and software: India's strength lies in its affordable talent and software expertise. The startup leverages large datasets to build unique AI models, and its advanced SaaS leverages a strong technology moat and patents that are difficult to replicate.

How does Bharat Innovation Fund differentiate itself from other venture capital funds operating in India?

BIF sets itself apart from other venture capital funds in India by focusing exclusively on deep tech startups, especially those at pre-Series A and Series A stages. BIF targets ventures with innovative technology and significant intellectual property (IP) potential. Led by experienced leaders with both investment and operating experience across the globe and in India, the fund invests in startups that are 'building in India for the world'. Committed to fostering India's deep technology ecosystem, the fund's investments aim to foster breakthrough innovation and drive impactful change at both regional and global scales.

Could you highlight some of the notable startups in the Bharat Innovation Fund portfolio and their impact?

BIF made its first investment in Entropik Technology in July 2018, marking an important milestone in the company's journey to support innovative startups. Entropik Technology (Emotion AI's platform, mapping EEG brainwave signals, facial expressions, and eye tracking) specializes in helping brands measure consumers' emotional and cognitive responses and improve marketing strategies. and provide valuable insights to enhance your customer experience.

The BIF portfolio includes startups such as A5G Networks, which provides autonomous AI-powered mobile network infrastructure solutions for 5G networks for both public networks and enterprise private networks. A5G makes next-generation networks AI-driven and moves the mobile core (the brains of the network) closer to the edge, improving latency and cost by orders of magnitude.

Similarly, the portfolio includes cybersecurity AI revolutionizing continuous, automated, large-scale ethical hacking, a generative AI sales copilot, a molecular computing startup, and a new breed of configurable intraocular lenses. These include polymers and new types of drugs. There, human clinical trials are underway to harness the body's antibodies to fight cancer.

What role do you think venture capital plays in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in India?

Venture capital plays a vital role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India by providing startups with the resources and support they need to grow. Startups, as engines of innovation, help drive economic growth and create value both for their companies and the economy as a whole. Through a disciplined process of experimentation and iteration, startups take calculated risks, test their products, gather feedback, and iterate quickly. This agile approach to innovation allows startups to disrupt established businesses, gain market traction, and increase competitive advantage.

Access to funding, guidance, and guidance from venture capital firms can accelerate startups' growth trajectory. By leveraging these resources, startups can scale quickly. Venture capitalists can guide startups through the process. This symbiotic relationship between venture capital and startups fosters a vibrant ecosystem that is conducive to innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

BIF partners are not only investors, they are the most reliable and reliable sources for founders with aligned interests and visions.

How does Bharat Innovation Fund support its portfolio companies beyond just funding?

Partners provide extensive support to portfolio companies and leverage their expertise and resources to drive success. As investors and executives in startups and large companies, our partners help open doors for founders to access markets and connect with customers, driving valuable market insights and growth opportunities. has played an active role. The BIF team focuses on governance and related best practices. They take a hands-on approach and help founders strategize, identify potential challenges, hire a CXO, and refine their business model. In addition, partners guide messaging and presentations, navigate portfolio companies through subsequent funding rounds, provide guidance on metrics and numbers sought by subsequent investors, and make introductions to appropriate investors. BIF aligns its efforts with the long-term success and growth of its portfolio companies, focusing on key priorities such as market and customer signals, team building, establishing product-market fit, and business scalability. I am.

What challenges do Indian startups typically face and how does the Bharat Innovation Fund help address these challenges?

Start-ups in India commonly face challenges such as limited access to early-stage funding, especially for deep tech and IP-focused ventures. Traditional venture capital funds are often hesitant to invest in bold but unproven technologies, and many startups struggle to secure the funding they need to grow and scale their businesses.

Partners play a key role in addressing these challenges by providing pre-Series A and Series A funding specifically tailored to startups with a particular focus on deep tech and IP . BIF's partners, led by experienced operators and investors, understand the unique needs and potential of such ventures. BIF provides financial and operational support during critical early stages to help startups develop and validate their technology, attract top talent, obtain subsequent funding, and accelerate their growth trajectory. I will make it possible.

Moreover, BIF's network and expertise go beyond providing capital. Through mentorship, mentorship, and access to resources, BIF helps startups navigate market complexities, hone their business strategies, and establish valuable connections within their industry. This comprehensive support system significantly increases a startup's chances of success and addresses the challenges commonly faced in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Can you tell us about any specific success stories or notable achievements of startups supported by Bharat Innovation Fund?

BIF has played a pivotal role in supporting diverse startups that are making big waves in various industries.

For example, Entropik Technologies, which is at the forefront of Emotion AI, provides valuable insights into consumer behavior. The company has several large customers globally, Silicon Valley's top investor has raised a Series B from one of them, Bessemer Ventures, and is now a global leader in emotional intelligence. I am creating a category for.

Detect Technologies is revolutionizing industrial productivity and safety in a variety of process industries, including oil and gas, with breakthrough leakage, corrosion, safety, and shutdown solutions, and currently owns Prosus and Shell ventures. As an investor, we are expanding globally.

FireCompass, a cybersecurity AI company, has a global customer base and is currently funded by Silicon Valley VC fund Cervin, and is a leading technology and market leader including Gartner, Forrester, IDS, and GigaOm. Mentioned and featured as a category author over 30 times by research organizations. In continuous and autonomous penetration testing/red teaming.

Similarly, A5G Networks was present at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to deliver an ultra-fast 1.5 Tbps on a single AMD-based server with an AI-powered Network-as-a-Service offering with Red Hat. We exhibited throughput. Multiple ongoing pilots and deployments are underway around the world across island nations, railways, and corporate private networks.

