



Wiseasy secures Qualcomm investment

Wiseasy, a frontrunner in payments innovation, has raised Series C funding. With Qualcomm Ventures on board as an investor, the stage is set for a new wave of innovation.

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Wiseasy, a frontrunner in payments innovation, recently marked a financial milestone with the launch of its Series C funding round. The addition of Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, as a lead investor sets the stage for a new wave of innovation exploring new avenues in payment solutions and on-device AI technology.

Headquartered in Singapore, Wiseasy provides end-to-end payment solutions to banks, payment service providers, fintech companies and mobile operators in 114 countries and economies around the world. The company's business covers various areas such as smart payment terminals, payment software, and cloud computing payment gateways. Recently, at the National Retail Federation's annual trade show (NRF 2024) in New York, Wiseasy released its first on-device AI payment terminal called “pi” (), powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 chipset.

This investment strengthens Wiseasy's innovation, global market development and future pay technology strategy. As a prominent Singapore company, Wiseasy draws strength from Singapore's innovative spirit and dynamic business environment. With aggressive global expansion plans, Wiseasy aims to establish leadership in payments technology, supported by Qualcomm's investment, which represents trust, innovation and a shared commitment to transforming payments technology around the world. I am on a mission.

For more information about Wiseasy, please visit www.wiseasy.com.

About Wiseasy: At Wiseasy, we're not just leading payments innovation. We are redefining it. Our mission is to power and unify global innovation in intelligent payments. We achieve this by specializing in state-of-the-art SMART terminals and comprehensive payment technology services. Our full suite of enterprise solutions, including 'Cloud + Software + Terminal', are designed to transform the landscape of financial transactions.

We drive change in the payments space, enabling banks, acquirers, fintechs, carriers and industry solution providers (ISVs) to offer a wide range of financial services and generate new revenue streams. These services are tailored to increase cost and operational efficiencies and raise standards of customer satisfaction.

Our global footprint is as extensive as it is impressive. Wiseasy has revolutionized fintech for his 350+ partners and agencies in 114 countries and territories, serving a variety of industries. We are more than just a company. We are a global movement, driving the future of intelligent payment technology.

For media inquiries, please contact us below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/695974668/singaporean-tech-firm-wiseasy-set-to-go-global-with-qualcomm-investment

