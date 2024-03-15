Students learn what it's like to work at Google and NetApp





Ahanin, a marketing major, said, “I'm really glad I met Google.'' We toured the entire campus and met some of the USF alumni who work there. We were able to see how they transitioned from my position to this large global company.

Ahanin is one of 15 undergraduate students making a career trek to Silicon Valley this semester to tour Google and NetApp, a San Jose-based company that provides data storage, data services, and cloud operations. One of us.

Students toured the office, participated in a panel discussion, and participated in a question and answer session. At Google, three of her alumni, Thomas Oropeza, 18, Alyssa Pohahau, 14, and David Tognotti, 91, participated in the discussion.

Ahanin said it's really important to imagine yourself there. Being able to see the environment and talk to the employees is very helpful.

According to Alex Hochman, senior director of the Career Services Center, Google is the number one employer that College of Arts and Sciences and College of Business students look to when seeking job opportunities.

Jeremiah Brown, 25, a computer science major, is interested in cybersecurity and hopes to work for an infrastructure company like NetApp.

Brown says he loves NetApp's openness. Employees have discussed changing jobs many times. They talked about burnout and gave tips on how to overcome burnout.

Mr. Brown asked NetApp employees a number of questions. They answered any of our questions with genuine interest. They were interested in improving our age group and wanted to know what we were looking for in a job.

