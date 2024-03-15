Russia and China are leading the way in hypersonic technology innovation.Here's what's holding the United States back





Speed ​​has always been a determining factor in the structure of human achievement. From the first locomotive to the dawn of aviation, our quest to travel faster has consistently reshaped society. Today, we are on the cusp of a new era in transportation. High-speed flight represents the next frontier. With the ability to travel commercially at speeds approaching Mach 5 or faster, we are revolutionizing global mobility and closing the vast distances that separate us.

However, that's only part of the story. The ability to fly faster and higher has always led to the next military height. As China and Russia lead the way in harnessing advanced hypersonics for weapons development, the U.S. needs to fully utilize its engines of innovation to catch up and reduce barriers to testing new technologies to leapfrog. There is.

Why hypersonics matter

Reusable human-rated hypersonic flight is not new. In the 1960s, he completed more than 120 flights in the X-15 at speeds above Mach 5 and at higher altitudes than typical commercial aircraft. From the 1980s to 2011, the Space Shuttle flew more than 100 of his missions. That included his 30 minutes of flight time at Mach 25 on re-entry, landing in Florida after crossing half the world. But the underlying technology that enables the new engine is now poised to bring hypersonic vehicles, once reusable only to governments, into commercial use.

Imagine a world where it took less than two hours to travel from Los Angeles to Tokyo. This is more than just a speed story about the unprecedented connectivity that hypersonic travel provides. It will revolutionize global connectivity. Reduced travel times will facilitate unprecedented global trade, cooperation and cultural exchange. Hypersonic vehicles can deliver life-saving aid and critical supplies within hours, saving countless lives at critical moments. And it does all this with an advanced engine that emits fewer emissions per mile driven.

Urgent national security needs

Reusable hypersonic flight was first demonstrated in the 1960s, but Russia and China have made plans to develop weapons that not only fly at high speeds but also evade defenses at low altitudes and reach targets at significant speeds. , taking hypersonic flight to the next level. Russia used them many times in the fight against Ukraine.

China is developing a high hypersonic weapons system that can orbit large parts of the Earth before striking. In 2021, U.S. military officials said China's testing of the system was very close to a Sputnik moment. This was a rather jarring wake-up call that countries needed to prioritize hypersonics. Since then, China has continued to advance science and technology and is now home to the world's most powerful hypersonic wind tunnel, JF-22, which can simulate the conditions of a spacecraft re-entering Earth's atmosphere. This summer, China tested a new air-launched spaceplane design in the tunnel, designed for commercial, reconnaissance and military use.

It is noteworthy that even though China and Russia lead in advanced hypersonic applications, the US government is developing a hypersonic program. Last year, the Pentagon requested $4.7 billion in the fiscal year 2023 budget for hypersonic research to develop potential options for a variety of hypersonic weapons, such as the Army Long Range Hypersonic Weapon. But the Pentagon has said it has no plans to deploy hypersonic defense systems until at least 2034.

Although a huge commercial market opportunity exists for commercially reusable hypersonic aircraft, the military advantage of flying faster has always been decisive. Is reusable, cost-effective, and highly scalable flight possible? A game-changer.

What's stopping us?

Unfortunately, the current regulatory environment is simply not ready to test hypersonic aircraft. More precisely, the pace of testing that the United States achieved in the 1950s and 1960s is now hampered by red tape and bureaucracy. The regulatory process in the Americas is slow. Unless reformed, it will slow development and prevent private sector participation in the development of important future technologies in the United States. One of the biggest advantages of the United States is its venture capital (VC) ecosystem. However, such systems rely on fast feedback loops, allowing trial and error at the enterprise level to test technology, helping the winners and locking out the losers at the industry level. Many multiple flights may have been tested, tried, failed, and adjusted during the 9 to 18 months it takes to measure the CO2 impact and wildlife impact of one test vehicle. there is. Meanwhile, at his one airport in the U.S., he said, in one day, taxiing would have released more carbon dioxide and more birds would have been scared away to avoid getting in the way of takeoffs and landings.

America must step up. It is not enough to list hypersonics as a top priority in a PowerPoint presentation or website. These goals must be achieved by any means necessary at testing sites across America. Our competitors are the Chinese and Russian companies/military, and frankly they can do whatever it takes to achieve the results the government expects. While I do not mean to suggest that the United States will follow that model, I believe that the U.S. government needs to understand that there are no regulatory or other obstacles to competitors and adopt policies that suit the exigencies of the moment. I am.

To realize the full potential of this advanced technology, nothing is more important than modernizing proactive regulations and cutting through the red tape that can stifle innovation.

Plan a joint course

Solving hypersonic challenges will require government commitment, experienced defense companies, and private entrepreneurship.

We need a regulatory environment that reflects the agility of the startups we seek to manage. Collaborative methods have worked in other industries before, so consider adopting that approach in the following formats:

Dedicated Test Corridor: Establishing a designated flight zone specifically for hypersonic experiments greatly facilitates testing and development with a pre-approved environmental umbrella. Collaborative research and development: Joint programs that leverage the expertise of both the private and public sectors will dramatically accelerate progress. Leverage dual-use: As innovators focus on commercial applications, leveraging military applications is a proven recipe for innovation.

Such measures would not only accelerate the arrival of commercial hypersonic flight, but also energize the aerospace sector more broadly with new investment and innovation.

The age of hypersonics is upon us. America's innovators and aerospace pioneers are demonstrating that the technology is ready. We must respond with a national effort to focus on hypersonic technology and its immense potential, without handing over advantages to Russia or China.

What do we need? Private investment. public partnership. Enabling regulation. And with it, we have the opportunity to propel America into a new frontier era of unprecedented possibilities for all.

Sassy Dagby is the co-founder and CEO of Venus Aerospace, based in Houston, Texas.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com commentary articles are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Fortune.

Subscribe to raceAhead, our weekly newsletter on race, culture, and inclusive leadership. You can apply for free.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/03/15/russia-china-hypersonic-innovation-holding-us-back-politics-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos