Smartphone screen repair value to jump to $8.3 billion in 2023: Allstate Protection





While smartphone usage is increasing, fewer smartphones are being damaged and needing repair or replacement.

This is a good thing because users can't keep their smartphones away long enough to have them repaired.

In Allstate Protection Plans' latest Mobile Mythconceptions Survey, 49% of American smartphone owners report spending more time on their phone than they did a year ago, and 45% spend more than five hours a day on their screen. I found out that I am spending time with you. More than half (54%) of smartphone owners report watching more videos, TV shows, and movies on their phone than on their TV, and 39% take six or more photos each day. 31% record six or more videos every day.

Still, the frequency of smartphone breakages was slightly lower than in previous years. In the past 12 months, 78 million Americans reported damaging their devices, compared to 87 million during the same period in 2020. Approximately 31% of smartphone owners surveyed reported damaging their smartphone in the past year.

While liquid damage was once the most common cause of smartphone damage, designs are becoming more water-resistant. Broken screens are now the most common cause, with the amount spent on screen repairs expected to jump to $8.3 billion in 2023, almost triple the amount paid in 2018 ($3.4 billion).

The most frequent accidents and breakdowns reported last year were:

Broken screen (67%) Wi-Fi or connectivity issues (28%) Touchscreen issues (24%) Loose or damaged charging port (22%) Water damage (21%) Battery not working properly None (21%) Chips in corners/sides (20%) Speaker issues (17%) Dents in corners/sides (15%) Camera not working properly (14%) Microphone not working properly (11 %)

Many people believe that repairs are not practical, and 38% of respondents who damaged their smartphone said they replaced the device. The top reason for avoiding or postponing repairs is cost (39%), with other reasons being time away from the phone (21%), waiting for an upgrade (15%) and sustainability concerns (12%). %).

About a third (32%) said they would continue to use their device despite damage.

Conversely, 36% say they would wait less than a day to get their phone repaired. A minority reported that they attempted DIY repairs (17%), while 23% used professional repair services.

What do people do with their old phones? Many people find it difficult to let go of their old devices, with 40% keeping them as backups. Others are more likely to trade in their new phone for credit (35%), recycle it (27%), give it to a friend or family member (22%), sell it (19%) or throw it away (14%). I reported it. With sustainability in mind, 38% of US smartphone owners are likely to purchase a refurbished device.

Only 8% of those surveyed reported permanently losing their device, and 5% had it stolen.

