Houston was overlooked in tech hub rankings, SXSW recaps and other trending innovation news





Editor's note: A roundup of Houston's top innovation news this week. InnovationMap's Houston tech and startup trends articles included things he heard about at SXSW, his VC firm's new fund focused on women, and more.

What we heard: Innovators weigh in on the future of work, industry convergence at Houston House at SXSW 2024

Houston House at SXSW 2024 featured conversations about scaling your startup, tips from CEOs, and more. Photo credit: Allie Danziger/LinkedIn

Houston innovators talked about big topics at SXSW 2024, from scaling startups and converging industries to the future of work.

Hosted by the Greater Houston Partnership on March 11, Houston House featured four panels featuring Houston experts. In case you missed the day-long event, here are some highlights as experts commented on the Bayou City's future when it comes to startups, technology, innovation and the next generation workforce. Keep reading.

Texas-based 'hop-on' jet service offers exclusive solar eclipse flights with NASA pilots

The two-hour special flight, led by former NASA astronaut and JSX pilot Bill Gregory, will fly into total orbit during peak shadow viewing. Photo via JSX

With Texas set to be the best location for the North American solar eclipse, airlines are lining up to offer the best vantage point. This includes JSX. Commercial airline is offering 12 people a once-in-a-lifetime in-flight experience. For those of you planning to take the special flight out of Dallas on Monday, April 8th.

This special two-hour flight, led by former NASA astronaut and JSX pilot Bill Gregory, will fly into total orbit during peak shadow period. Passengers will be provided with eclipse viewing glasses to safely view the sun, eclipse-themed cocktails, and complimentary sunscreen. Keep reading.

Houston lags other Texas cities in ranking of best tech hubs

Was Houston scorned? Photo by John Schnobrrich on Unsplash

In a recent report analyzing metrics for the best cities for tech hubs, Houston didn't make it into the top 20, unlike several other Texas cities.

A new report by online security expert Crowdwords, “Top Tech Cities in the U.S.: Ranking of 100 Cities in 2024,” ranks the nation's 100 most tech-dependent cities based on 17 key metrics, including salaries for information technology professionals and city costs. The city was investigated. Lifestyle, internet quality, job opportunities, technology companies, etc.

Austin is the 7th best tech city in the United States, but somehow not the best in Texas. The Dallas suburb of Plano surpassed the nation's capital in fourth place, while neighboring Frisco ranked 10th. Houston, on the other hand, came in at No. 22. read more.

Houston-based female-led VC closes $36 million fund

Artemis Funds announced that it has closed its second fund.Provided photo

A Houston-based women-led venture capital group has closed its second fund as it continues its mission to support women-founded startups in fintech, commerce, and care.

Artemis Foundation announced a second $36 million fund this month. Co-founded in 2019 by general partner Stephanie Campbell, general partner Diana Murakhovskaya and venture partner Leslie Goldman Tepper, the firm has over 60% Black, Latinx and immigrant leaders. We have invested in over 20 female-led startups.

“Many funds focused on diverse founders are entering the market, funding technology that addresses key barriers facing overlooked businesses, communities, and families in the United States. few funds exist,” Artemis leadership wrote in a news release. Keep reading.

Houston health tech company announces $10 million in new funding to enhance customer care

Roshal Health provides on-site and on-demand ultrasound and echocardiography services to ERs, small hospitals, rural hospitals, and off-site medical facilities.Photo from Getty Images

Roshal Health, a Katy-based provider of ultrasound and echocardiography services to medical facilities, has secured $10 million in structured equity financing.

New York City-based investment firm Catario Capital Management led the financing, with participation from Austin-based investment firm Green Street Impact Partners.

This is an important next step in our company's journey and will further strengthen our ability to meet our customer care delivery goals with cost-effective, high-quality diagnostic services, said Michael, Roshal Health CEO. Hall said. Keep reading.

