Spotify announces iPhone app updates in the EU are being blocked by Apple





Even after Apple was fined $2 billion in the European Union over long-standing complaints from Spotify about App Store rules, Spotify said Apple was blocking updates issued in accordance with that very ruling. Ta. In an email to the European Commission obtained by The Verge, Spotify said that Apple does not acknowledge or respond to Spotify's submission that it would incorporate subscription pricing information into its app, and that it would not be able to do so for its users. They wrote that it is preventing them from even providing patches, let alone updating the software. You can fix bugs or add other features.

On March 5, Spotify submitted an update to Apple that places links to the Spotify website and pricing information for various subscription options directly into the EU version of the app, without using Apple's payment system. . Spotify made this change following a ruling issued by the European Commission the previous day. The European Commission said Apple's anti-steering rules were unlawful and ordered the company to start allowing developers to include information about alternative, cheaper music subscription services.

Apple said on March 4 that it intended to appeal the decision, pointing to a list of ways Apple could create value for Spotify at no cost to itself, which happened to include the following bullet points: answered that it was included.

Our app review team reviews and approves 421 versions of Spotify apps, typically on the same day, and frequently expedites reviews at Spotify's request.

Spotify updates include pricing information and links to subscriptions. Image: Spotify

Spotify said in an email that it has not heard from Apple since submitting the update.

The company wrote that this is another example of how Apple can circumvent or fail to comply with European Commission decisions if left unchecked. It also urges the European Commission to contact Apple and approve Spotify's changes. Given Apple's past track record, Spotify is concerned that Apple's delays are intentional and aimed at delaying or avoiding compliance altogether, the email said. ing.

It's been 9 days and we're still waiting to hear from Apple about submitting our app to display pricing and a link to our website to consumers in the EU. The European Commission's decision on the music streaming case now allows the company to do this, said Spotify spokeswoman Jeanne. Moran said in an emailed statement to The Verge. Apple's delay is in direct contradiction to the company's claim that submitted apps will be reviewed within 24 hours, and also contradicts the adoption schedule set by the European Commission.

Apple did not provide comment in response to a request from The Verge.

