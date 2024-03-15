How NASA and Google Earth are helping save tigers





Tigers once lived throughout Eurasia, from the Caspian Sea to the Russian Far East and south to the Indonesian islands of Sumatra, Java, and Bali.

But they now live in just 10 countries, occupying only a fraction of their former range.

Habitat loss remains a threat. That's why conservationists teamed up with NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and Google Earth Engine to develop a new system to monitor tiger habitat in real time.

The mapping system, called TCL 3.0 (short for Tiger Conservation Landscapes), will provide tiger range countries with the information they need to identify priority areas and monitor habitat and population changes, ecologists say. said Eric Sanderson, lead author of the study. Published in “Frontiers in Conservation Science” in December.

Sanderson said this new habitat modeling approach will create more dynamic maps, providing critical information at the same pace as decision-making about conversations, and that protecting tiger habitat is an ecological He added that it was a win for all.

(Tiger landscapes) produce clean water and also help sequester carbon, he says. They support not only the species that tigers eat, but also many other species. In that sense, the tiger is a very good harbinger of our relationship with the natural world.

This is not the first effort to use satellite imagery to map the tiger landscape. The first iteration, called Tiger Conservation Unit Analysis, was created in the late 1990s, and the second, his TCL 2.0, was created in his 2006.

These previous maps were static, but with advances in technology, conservationists have found ways to create real-time systems.

Modern mapping uses geographic information systems known as GIS. It is a technology that interprets and visualizes spatial data such as how the landscape has changed over time, population density, and distances between different locations.

Satellites continuously provide high-resolution images that are used to analyze pertinent landscapes from space. However, this does not indicate what is happening under the tree canopy, so the second layer of data comes from human footprint analysis data collected from field surveys of the extent of urban areas and human activities. will be done. Sanderson and his co-authors collected 20 years' worth of research, compiling 153,000 observations from more than 500 papers with data from 2001 to 2020.

The study was published in Frontiers.

Unlike previous versions, you can update the map when new information becomes available. For example, if a researcher in the Indian state of Assam conducts a survey of the number of tigers in the region, he can share the results in a web-based mapping system and generate a new version of the map.

The only problem, Sanderson said, is actually getting people to collect and share their tiger data so the system can show the impact on other outcomes.

The map details the expansion or retreat of tiger territory, shows exactly when and where it was surveyed, and instantly highlights data gaps. Sanderson likens this to the type of analysis commonly done in economic statistics.

Your country's GDP can tell you something at the time it is measured, but more importantly, it is important to know how it is changing over time, and how it is changing over time. It's a growth or recession view, he said, adding: This is something that has never been done before for any species.

The total area of ​​tiger protected landscapes (TCL) decreased by 11% between 2001 and 2020, and further declines could put an already vulnerable population of around 3,140 animals at risk, according to the study.

But Sanderson says the biggest surprise of the study was the wide range of habitats available for tigers. I don't think people realized how much habitat was included in this category of restored landscapes, or how much habitat was actually vacant and available for tigers, he said. To tell.

The study identified 226 restored landscape areas that could potentially contain tigers but do not currently have them. With enough prey and connectivity to existing tiger habitat, the study estimates that tiger populations could increase by 50%.

Sanderson said conservationists can use the map to assess which areas have the greatest potential. For example, restored areas close to existing habitat can lead to population increases if they are connected through wildlife corridors or reforestation efforts.

The code for the mapping system, announced earlier this year, is open source, so with appropriate modifications, the model could be applied to other species, he said, adding that the Wildlife Conservation Society (which funded the project) One of the groups added: They are already working on similar maps for vulnerable and endangered animals such as lions, jaguars, and bison.

When Sanderson first started working on tiger conservation decades ago, he says he heard many predictions that there would be no more tigers left in the wild. But now we are far from that situation, which is surprising.

Mr Sanderson said the mapping system showed real potential for tiger conservation and gave him optimism for the future. We can turn a corner on tiger conservation.

